WBE CANADA CELEBRATES 2023 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the world joins together to celebrate International Women's Day March 8th, WBE Canada presents a Women's Day event , a FREE afternoon of highly relevant conversations during this challenging year for our economy.

Women's Day with WBE Canada is an event recognizing Canadian women leaders in business, supply chains and communities.

This year's theme is Embrace Equity. Equity means creating a fair and equal world and that includes opportunities for women-owned businesses. At WBE Canada we see 2023 as an opportunity to build back better, taking into consideration the fabric of our communities,

Let's come together and talk about what's working well in Canada and internationally and celebrate how far we've come and how we can build on these best practices going forward. Let's also explore the challenges and lessons learned as we continue building more equitable supply chains in Corporate and Government organizations across Canada.

WHEN?

March 8, 2023 at 1- 4pm ET via Zoom

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Join us as we contemplate the meaning behind embracing equity and bring the latest updates and future outlook for supplier diversity in Canada and globally.

Rising Through the Ranks in a Family Business - Margaret Hudson , Burnbrae Farms Ltd.

, Burnbrae Farms Ltd. The State of Women Entrepreneurship and DEI in Canada - Magdalena Sabat , Diversity Institute, Toronto Metropolitan University

- , Diversity Institute, Metropolitan University The State of DEI in Supply Chains Internationally - Dr. Barb Orser , University of Ottawa

, Supplier Diversity in Canada : Public and Private - Jamie Crump , The Richwell Group

: Public and Private - , The Richwell Group Why Supplier Diversity Matters - Sherrie O'Doyle , BMO

, BMO Building Equitable Supply Chains for THIS Generation - Silvia Pencak , WBE Canada

, WBE Canada And many others

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

This event is open to the public at no cost, we encourage the following participants to register…

Women-owned business owners and their team members

Supplier diversity professionals

Representatives of large corporate and government organizations

Champions and supporters of women-owned businesses

Media interested in learning the latest updates about how Canadian supply chains are changing

This event is FREE but seats are limited.

REGISTER HERE

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization working closely with corporations and government organizations advocating for inclusion of Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in supply chains across Canada and abroad. To ensure diversity in supply chains WBE Canada works closely with its Corporate and Government members to provide necessary training and support to help establish and develop supplier diversity initiatives. Explore our Corporate/Government membership here.

SOURCE WBE Canada