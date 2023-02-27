IFPW Launches Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Framework as a Pharmaceutical Industry Resource

The global pharmaceutical wholesalers' association has developed a collaborative framework to help organizations navigate ESG topics and share best practices.

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers (IFPW), in partnership with member companies including global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen and IQVIA, a leading provider of advanced analytics and technology solutions, today launched an ESG framework and toolkit to serve as a resource for the industry. Leveraging insights from a wide range of healthcare organizations, which included Farmacos Nacionales, McKesson, Profarma, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Zuellig Pharma, the IFPW Framework for ESG is intended to create global alignment and consistency across the pharmaceutical sector regarding how to effectively communicate and report on the impact of environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives to advance the supply chain forward.

“Prioritizing ESG strategies is crucial within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, and we are excited to provide a resource that is available for use by industry leaders across the globe as they develop their own initiatives,” said Mark Parrish, President of IFPW. “Our hope is that this framework will allow healthcare organizations, and the broader healthcare supply chain, to elevate and optimize their approaches to ESG over time and to commit even further to creating a healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable industry.”

The IFPW framework carefully analyzes all aspects of ESG to provide pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors with best practices and guidance to inform their efforts, including:

• Addressing carbon emissions, energy use, and climate change

• Portraying environmental stewardship through waste management, packaging design, and regulatory compliance

• Protecting access to medicine and advancing global health equity via security of medical supplies, affordability, and community engagement

• Human capital management through diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, talent acquisition, and ensuring employee health and safety

• Ethics compliance and engagement via codes of practice and guidelines, data privacy, stakeholder engagement, and human rights throughout the supply chain

“This collaboration and the resulting framework are a testament to the crucial role and influence of distributors within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Susan Lorenz-Fisher, Senior Vice President of Global Sustainability & ESG Integration at AmerisourceBergen and chair of IFPW’s ESG Advisory Committee. “By leveraging our experience, reach, and relationships across our sector, we are able to inform best practices to elevate the industry’s collective impact on ESG. We are proud to align with both IFPW and IQVIA to enable a more sustainable and equitable global supply chain.”

“The last few years have highlighted the critical role that the supply chain plays in delivering healthcare,” said Simon Tottman, Vice President, Global Strategic Partners, IQVIA. “As the industry looks to advance and strengthen sustainability and citizenship efforts, the ESG framework sets out a clear roadmap for development of key focus areas for the coming years. As global partners for IQVIA, it has been an honor to work with the IFPW, AmerisourceBergen and the broader industry to provide practical ways that the healthcare supply chain can operate in an even more ESG considerate manner.”

For more information on the IFPW Framework for ESG and to access the tool kit, visit https://ifpw.com/esg/.

About IFPW

IFPW (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers) is the global industry association bringing together the leading full service pharmaceutical distributors and wholesalers, national industry associations, service organizations and pharmaceutical manufacturers from 6 continents, in 26 countries. The association provides a global platform for dialogue and is dedicated to helping its members and stakeholders advance the safe, efficient and continuous access to pharmaceuticals worldwide through the promotion of good distribution practices and services. For more information, visit https://www.ifpw.com/.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 83,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.iqvia.com