Englewood Man Indicted, Charged Following TBI Drug Overdose Investigation

ATHENS – A McMinn County man has been indicted and charged following a TBI investigation into a 2020 drug-related death.

In January 2020, authorities began investigating the death of 47-year-old Jamie P. Masse.  He was found unresponsive at a home in the 200 block of County Road 82 in Athens on January 25, 2020, and was transported to an area hospital where he died a day later.  An autopsy determined his cause of death to be a methamphetamine-related overdose.  During the investigation, agents, with the assistance of the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, determined William Dean Roberts was responsible for delivering the drugs that caused Masse’s death.

On Tuesday, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Roberts with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine over 0.5 grams.  On Thursday, he was arrested by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the McMinn County Jail on $70,000 bond.

