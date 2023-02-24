Hydrogen Peroxide Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Paper and Pulp During The Forecast Period Of 2022-2031

Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The increased use of hydrogen peroxide in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare facilities led to increased demand for chemicals and contributed to the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in the Asia-Pacific region. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application (Pulp and Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Wasterwater Treatment, Mining, Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Textile, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide industry generated $5.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the hydrogen peroxide market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Rise in demand from pulp & paper industry, wide applications of hydrogen peroxide, and surge in demand for the product from the healthcare industry for its antiseptic properties drive the growth of the global hydrogen peroxide market. However, health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide are projected to hamper the steady growth of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema S.A., BASF, ClearTech Industries, Evonik Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals LTD, Hansol chemicals, Indian Peroxide Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Meghmani Finechem Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, National Peroxide Limited, Nouryan, Solvay, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the hydrogen peroxide market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The pulp & paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The pulp and paper industry is continuously adapting to evolving consumer demand and trends. Rise in usage of hydrogen peroxide in industrial applications as well as increase in use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants are anticipated to provide enormous development prospects.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

