Glamping Market Growing At a CAGR of 10.5%, is Expected to Reach $7.11 Billion by 2031 - Globally

Glamping Market 2021-2031

According to a new report, Global the glamping market is segmented into accommodation, application, age group, size, end user, distribution channel, & region.

Growing inclination of millennials and GenX toward camping is the major factor that drive the growth of the glamping market globally.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Glamping Market” The glamping market was valued at $2.68 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The glamping market size was valued at $2,679.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,113.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Glamping is available in various accommodations such as, camping pods and cabins, yurts, tents, treehouses, boats and floating homes, and airstream caravan, all these accommodations are different and provide travelers with a unique and luxurious camping experience. The hectic lifestyle surges the demand for glamping, a surge in the number of concerts and large-scale music festivals organized every other week in various regions of the world is anticipated to be one of the most influential aspects driving the market. Moreover, vacationers today seek for outdoor activities that are elegant, close to nature, and memorable

The global glamping market is segmented into accommodation, application, age group, size, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of accommodation, the market is classified into camping pods and cabins, yurts, tents, treehouses, and others. Among these, the camping pods and cabins segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the camping pods and cabins segment is attributed to its advance features like safety, the availability of amnesties, and lockable doors and windows.

By application, the market is segregated into family travel, and enterprise travel. The family traveler segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of outing with family. Moreover, rise in urbanization and nuclear family is expected to further drive the Glamping Market Trends.

Depending on age group, the market is bifurcated into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years, above 65 years. Among these, the age group of 18-32 occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in preference for adventure and traveling in this age group as compared to others. Depending on the end consumer the segment is bifurcated into consumers, and events. The consumer is the major shareholder in end user segment owing to preference of travelers seek for outdoor activities that are elegant, close to nature.

By size, the market is segregated into 2-Person, 4-Person, Others. The 4- person segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of group travels in the glamping market. The other size is estimated to perform good in the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the market with largest share during the Glamping Market Forecast period. Glamping market and their different accommodations are the mostly enjoyed in North America, especially in U.S. and Canada. The growing preference for comfortable and luxurious traveling as well as increase in Glamping Market Demand for nature adventures are driving the growth of the glamping market in North America. In 2021, North America accounted for 42.3% in the global Glamping Market Share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players analyzed for global glamping industry are Hilleberg Ab., Johnson Outdoors Inc., The North Face Inc., AMG GROUP, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), Arena Campsites (Europe).

