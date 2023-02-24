Gluten-Free Products Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $7.5 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research_Logo

Global gluten-free products market generated $4.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of celiac disease and gluten intolerance patients is expected to fuel the gluten-free products market growth in the coming years. Moreover, surge in demand from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, and enhancement of distribution channels also support the growth of the gluten-free food market. The impact of these drivers is expected to increase significantly due to increase in investments by small and medium sized food manufacturing companies. Europe held the leading position in the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future.

Gluten-free products are generally more expensive than the regular food products containing wheat ingredients. This is attributable to the additional costs incurred on developing gluten-free food products. According to the Gluten-Intolerance Group of North America, celiac shoppers estimated that up to 30% of their entire monthly grocery bill was spent on gluten-free products. Consumers with gluten intolerance are expected to have less preference over gluten-free food products due to high pricing of these products.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include ConAgra food Inc., General Mills, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Mondelez International Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Quinoa Corporation, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., and Valeo Foods Group Limited.

Covid-19 scenario:

The gluten-free products market will not be affected much during the months of coronavirus pandemic, as these products come under essential goods. The demand has been declined as people are becoming more conscious about buying food products.

However, the production has been slowed down and carried out with minimum number of workers due to the government guidelines during Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the gluten-free bakery products segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the gluten-free baby food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the drugstores & pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

