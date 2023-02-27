New Memoir "Journey to Identity" Tells the Story of a Woman's Search for her blood family against all odds
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jilly-Anne Cawthorne has released her debut memoir, "Journey to Identity," an emotional and inspiring story about her search for self and her roots. The book takes readers on a journey through Elizabeth Gillian Wilson’s life, from adoption as a baby, to her struggles with her adoptive parents through the child-to-adult years and her desperate attempts to find her place in the world, where she fitted in.
"Journey to Identity" follows Gill being whisked away from her mother in 1944 at six weeks old and placed with a middle-class suburban family in the South of England. She struggles. At the age of eight, she learns of her adoption in a brutal way, and is left to create her own past, her own future and her own personality. It explains a lot. As a child, a teenager, a young adult, and a thirty-something, in the book Gill talks to the reader as she searches for her place in life, not knowing where and when she would discover what her goals should be, where her strengths lay. She fought to be "normal", to discover where she fitted in.
Through vivid descriptions of her life events, her loves, and her torments, the reader is taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from tears to laughter, to desperation, to hope, to near death, and back again.
When the laws surrounding adoption changed in the mid-70s to allow these “Legitimised Adoptees” access to their birth certificates, Gill's journey for Blood really begins.
She openly shares her experiences of self-failure, apparent abandonment, mental and physical abuse, with the added torment of not being able to have children of her own – blood family. Yet each time, she rises like a Phoenix out of the ashes with renewed determination and hope.
"Adoption doesn't just mean being taken in by new parents. It's much more than that," said Jilly-Anne. "In writing my story, I want to give solace and empathy to those who come under the umbrella of Adoption, in whatever way."
Jilly-Anne always dreamed of becoming a ballerina, but that was not to be as she was limited in the choice of traditional careers for young ladies at that time. Reluctantly she trained as a shorthand typist, working her way up to top PA positions in London. PAs were a commodity then, open to sexist behaviour and physical abuse, both of which Jilly-Anne experienced.
Finally, her dream of being involved with Musical Theatre as a second to Ballet came true, and in her late 40s, Jilly-Anne attained a Degree in Education and a Teacher’s Certificate, allowing her to open her own Performing Arts Academy in the North of England for children and adults aged 3yrs to 83yrs plus. This proved to be a great success, including offering classes for children with learning difficulties – a “First” in the area.
In addition to her love of dance, Jilly-Anne has always been passionate about animals and supports local and worldwide charities, including the Ukraine crisis.
The book is a deeply impassioned story of self-discovery and hope, offering a message of comfort to those who struggle to find their place in life. Her message is to keep searching, and never abandon belief in yourself.
Jilly-Anne is currently working on the sequel to "Journey to Identity" as there is more to the adoption story to unfold. Other items on her bucket list include recording an album – Jilly-Anne & Friends, Variations on a Dream, with her musically talented friends.
"Journey to Identity" is available now on Amazon and other book retailers. For more information, please visit Jilly-Anne Cawthorne's Facebook page or email jillyannew@gmail.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
