Container Glass Market to be Driven by the Rising Food & Beverage Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2030

Container Glass Market by Glass Type

Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global container glass market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global container glass market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to utilization of container glass in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, foods & beverages, and chemical manufacturing,

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Container Glass Market by Glass Type (Borosilicate-Based and Soda-Lime-Silica-Based), Forming Method (Blow & Blow, Press & Blow, and Narrow Neck Press & Blow), and End User (Foods & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to the report, the global container glass industry generated $82.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $155.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors drive the growth of the global container glass market. However, environmental hazards associated with the manufacturing of container glass hinder the market growth to some extent.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Amcor Limited, FrigoGlass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Consol Glass Pty Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Vitro, S.A.B de C.V., Vidrala., which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global container glass market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in utilization for food storage purposes and rise in demand for premium alcoholic beverages. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in severity of diseases that led to increased adoption of container glass for storage and packaging of pharmaceuticals

The press & blow segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global container glass market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in trend of using reusable bottles in the foods & beverages industry. Moreover, the narrow neck press & blow segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

