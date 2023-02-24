Submit Release
ACASS Hires Simon Roussel as Director of Flight Operations

Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Simon Roussel as its Director of Flight Operations.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has hired Simon Roussel as its Director of Flight Operations.

Mr. Roussel is a seasoned flight operations executive with over 35 years of experience. He started his aviation career working as an aircraft dispatcher for several commercial operators. He moved to business aviation in 2002 working for Skyservice Business Aviation as Director of Operations Control Center. His most recent position as Director of Flight Operations, saw him managing up to 72 aircraft, 30 different aircraft types,150 pilots and a team of office staff to support an operation that included domestic, cross-border and international flights. His insistence on the highest flight safety standards and continuous operational improvement has earned him a reputation for excellence in his field.

“Our flight operations department manages aircraft under five registries and is the backbone of many of the services we provide, so our Director of Flight Operations has to be exceptionally qualified,” said Derek Holter, ACASS Vice President of Flight Operations. “Simon unquestionably meets that requirement. His experience, professionalism, and intelligence make him a great addition to our flight ops team.”

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

