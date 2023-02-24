Governor Ivey Proclaims Severe Weather Awareness Week, Encourages Alabamians to Take Part in Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons by participating in Alabama’s 12th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, held Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, in accordance with the governor’s recently issued proclamation.

Previously recognizing February 20 through February 26, 2023 as Severe Weather Awareness Week to coincide with the sales tax weekend, Governor Ivey shared a reminder to Alabamians.

“Less than two weeks into 2023, Alabamians have already suffered significant effects from severe weather and by proclaiming this past week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage our citizens to utilize this weekend to take steps to be ready before the next storm affects your home and property,” said Governor Ivey. “As we head into peak tornado season here in Alabama, it is imperative everyone remains weather aware. The Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been a great help in years past and serves as the perfect opportunity to stock up on the supplies needed to help prevent harm in dangerous weather situations.”

With certain items being exempt from the state sales tax, residents will have the opportunity to save money while collecting critical supplies for protecting their homes or businesses ahead of inclement weather. Weather safety items available for purchase during the weekend include batteries, flashlights, smoke detectors, portable generators, battery-powered portable radios and weather radios, among others.

For the full list of items that may be purchased tax-free during the holiday, please visit https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/ultraviewer/viewer/basic_viewer/index.html?form=2022/10/Severe_Weather_Sales_Tax_Holiday_Fact_Sheet_2023.pdf.

Counties and municipalities, who have chosen to participate, may join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend. You can see if your city, town or county is participating in the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday at https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/alabama-severe-weather-preparedness-sales-tax-holiday/.

