New Book "Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age" to Educate the public to protect vulnerable children
A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Preventing Online Grooming, Cyberbullying, and Sexual Exploitation of Minors
Just as we teach our children how to ride a bike, we need to teach them how to navigate social media, and make the right moves that will protect them." Mustard Seed Alliance Releases New Book to Educate Parents and Teachers on Protecting Children from Online Predators
— Amy Joe Martin
In today's Internet and digital age, technology connects us with Internet chat rooms, online gaming, mobile devices, social media, and numerous apps. While the Internet is an amazing tool for billions of people who use it, it is also a double-edged sword as predators have learned to utilize technology to groom and abuse children in despicable ways.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the vast majority of children are using technology excessively without boundaries or rules. It is estimated that the average child, between 8 and 18 years of age, is using a digital screen for an average of 8 hours a day. This excessive use of technology, which includes gaming sites, social media, and pornography, can lead to significant and dangerous situations including increased depression and addiction.
To address this issue, Elle West, the executive director of Mustard Seed Alliance, has written a new book called "Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age." The book aims to educate parents, teachers, students, and the general public about the dangers of social media and how to protect children from online predators. With the mass use of the internet and new technologies, the production and circulation of illegal sexual abuse material have amplified, making it critical to arm people with the necessary information to safeguard children from harm.
"Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age" is a must-read for anyone concerned about protecting children from online predators. It provides practical advice and strategies to create boundaries and rules around technology use, monitor online activity, and spot potential warning signs of grooming and abuse.
To learn more about "Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age" and how to protect your children from online predators, please visit MustardSeedAlliance.com.
