Graphite Market Looks Promising Growth Opportunities | Get Full Report Insights, Trend, Key Drivers, Industry Overview

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Graphite market is anticipated to exceed $21.6 billion by 2027, and registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Graphite market growth is driven by increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries and considerable manufacturing of steel through electric arc furnaces (EAF). Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, holding nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. Moreover, this region would grow at the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the synthetic graphite segment accounted for nearly 90% of the total share of the global graphite market in 2019, and is estimated to witness its lion’s share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the natural graphite segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Graphite market based on application, the refractories segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the battery production segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the segments including lubrication, foundry, and others.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key market players analyzed in the graphite market research include Triton Minerals Limited, Graf tech International Holding, Showa Denko K.K., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Graphite Industries Co., Ltd., West water Resources, Inc., Focus Graphite, Inc., Northern Graphite Corporation, Next source Materials, Inc., and Mason Graphite, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

By Application

1. Lubrication

2. Refractories

3. Foundry

4. Battery Production

5. Others

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

