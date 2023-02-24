Stay Furnished Apartments WINS BIG in New Orleans at CHPA
Stay Furnished Apartments takes home the awards at CHPA
These awards are an incredible honor that directly goes back to the passion, resiliency, and hard work of the Stay Furnished Apartments team.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Furnished Apartments, a premier provider of fully furnished apartments throughout North Carolina, announced today that the company was awarded the Tower of Excellence Award for ‘Most Creative Marketing’ from CHPA, and both the ‘The Rock Star Award’ to Jennie Rudd, Stay’s VP of Sales and Operations and ‘Performance of The Year Award’ from Synergy Global Housing. The awards were presented at the 2023 Tower of Excellence Awards held in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 22 as a part of CHPA’s Annual Conference.
CHPA’s Tower of Excellence Awards highlight the most significant contributions and accomplishments to the industry.
Each year, entries are submitted to be judged by an unbiased panel of association and marketing professionals. Stay Furnished Apartments is honored to have been recognized multiple times. This award marks the second time the company has achieved such status. The Synergies Global Partner Awards recognize outstanding achievement and contribution to the betterment of the company’s supplier partner ecosystem, honoring both partners and individuals that uphold the highest levels of service in support of an exceptional guest and account experience.
“These awards are an incredible honor that directly goes back to the passion, resiliency, and hard work of the Stay Furnished Apartments team. This recognition allows the group of passionate individuals within our industry to be celebrated, as these are the individuals within our space that will continue to build us up, showing just how much passion, innovation, and growth this industry has to offer. I can’t thank them enough,” said Scott Remmel, Founder of Stay Furnished Apartments.
About CHPA
CHPA is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association advances the highest standards in business and professionalism; provides valuable insight, knowledge and resources to the industry; and increases visibility among related industries. Along with networking, education, certification, and information sharing, CHPA members grow their business and expand their reach through an international network of partners. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at www.chpaonline.org.
About Stay Furnished Apartments
Founded in 2012, Stay Furnished Apartments is a boots-on-the-ground corporate housing provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Stay delivers best in class furnished accommodations for business travels and those seeking temporary accommodations. Recognized by the Industry, Stay Furnished Apartments has won and been nominated multiple times for the Most Creative Marketing award from the Corporate Housing Providers Association. Showcased in South Park Magazine for a penthouse apartment furnished for Micky Rourke that featured a 1969 Italian Harley Davidson as decoration. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at www.stayfurnished.com.
