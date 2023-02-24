Mystro Launches 5StarClub App for Personalized Body Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The programs offer personalized guidance to help people unlock their true potential.
With sedentary lifestyles becoming the norm, obesity is rising even in young adults. This not only affects their confidence levels but also negatively affects their health. In a bid to help the youth get their lives back on track, experienced online fitness coach, Mystro is trying to make a difference. Mystro, who has over 17 years of experience in the fitness industry, has helped countless celebrities, NFL players, and many more lose up to 100 pounds.
With his exclusive members-only app 5StarClub, he is now helping everyday men and women access proven fitness programs and transform their bodies. People get one-on-one coaching and programs tailored to each individual’s specific needs and goals.
Through the app, people also can access meal plans, as well as watch videos of the exercises to learn properly from the online fitness coach. Moreover, it offers accountability with regular check-ins so the coach knows about each member's progress and can help them make adjustments for better outcomes.
Speaking on occasion, the founder of the app and celebrated bodybuilder, Mystro, said, "I am excited to launch this new app which will make it easier than ever for people to transform their bodies through customized fitness programs. I created the programs using my experience in the industry so people can adapt their lifestyles rather than just a short-term fix. I also teach them the necessary tools to maintain their results after the programs are over so they can stay in shape all year round."
Body transformation courses on offer within the app are the ‘90-Day body transformation program', which helps people transform their fitness levels and appearance in 90 days. Other programs include the highly popular 45-Day "Ultra Shred" Vacation Ready program and the 16-week Lean Muscle Gain & Fat Loss. There is also the Lifestyle plan (6 months, 12 months) which is more long-term and designed to help people make comprehensive changes to their habits that last a lifetime. Moreover, there is a specialized program designed to help people ace bodybuilding competitions.
In addition to virtual training that members can access from the comfort of their own homes, the trainer also offers in-person training at a physical location in Tampa, Florida, that participants can attend in person to interact with him.
Additionally, with the https://5starclub.shop/, members are able to access high-quality sportswear for men, women, and even kids that improve their workouts.
People interested in hiring Mystro as a lifestyle coach can visit the website today: https://www.5star-club.com/
Follow them on Instagram:
Mystro - Instagram @mystro_shredz
5StarClub - Instagram @5star_club
