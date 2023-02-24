The Podcast Academy to Honor "Stuff You Should Know" Podcast with 2023 Governors Award at Third Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio

The Ambies will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Music Channel on Twitch with host Larry Wilmore from the International Theater in Las Vegas on March 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. PST.

The Podcast Academy (TPA), the preeminent professional podcast organization, announced today that its Board of Governors will bestow upon "Stuff You Should Know" podcast with the Governors Award. The honor recognizes the impact a podcast or individual has had on the industry. Co-hosts Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark will accept the honor at the third annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies). The Ambies will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore on March 7. The ceremony will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from the International Theater in Las Vegas from 6-7:30 p.m. PST.

"The ways in which Josh and Chuck have been able to shape the industry and sustain growth has been phenomenal, and why it's a privilege to award them with this year's Governors Award," said Donald Albright, Chairperson of TPA and co-founder at Tenderfoot TV. "This year marks the 15th year anniversary of the ‘Stuff You Should Know' podcast and 15 years of these two creating meaningful and impactful conversations both inside the audio community and beyond."

"There aren't many surprises that come along in the 15th year of a career," said Bryant, co-host of "Stuff You Should Know." "Receiving the Governor's Award is a rare exception, and we are super excited and honored to be there in person to receive it. It gives us a chance to pause and think a little about everything that's happened with us and the industry since 2008. Being a veteran of what has turned out to be a lasting new medium is pretty cool, and we look forward to receiving this honor."

The iHeartPodcast show hosted by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant recently announced that "Stuff You Should Know" has surpassed three billion downloads. Launched in April 2008, the show has consistently been in the top 25 of overall podcast listening charts, enlightening listeners everywhere on a variety of topics from science, history, pop culture, conspiracy theories and more. Clark and Bryant started the show more than 14 years ago stemming from their love of teaching and a burning curiosity. From the start, the series had a strong following as listeners were intrigued by complex and simple topics explained in a fun and relatable way. Since 2008, "Stuff You Should Know" has collected impressive awards including nine Webby Awards, AdWeek's Podcast of the Year award, and AdWeek's Readers' Choice of The Year award. With more than 1,500 episodes, "Stuff You Should Know" has sold-out live events around the world, launched a book, developed a Trivial Pursuit: Stuff You Should Know Edition and has even been a Jeopardy category.

The Ambies celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. The ceremony will highlight 185 nominees across 26 categories with winners to be selected by every voting member of TPA. The full list of 2023 nominees may be found here.

If you've ever wanted to know about champagne, Satanism, the Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, LSD, El Niño, true crime and Rosa Parks then look no further. Josh and Chuck have you covered. "Stuff You Should Know" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Chuck is the co-host of the long-running iHeartPodcast "Stuff You Should Know." Born and raised in Atlanta, he spent time in New York and LA working in the film industry before returning home and eventually starting his career as a podcaster. In his spare time, Chuck likes to hang out with his wife and daughter and his four fur-kids, Neko, Charlie, Luna and Levon.

Josh Clark is the co-host of the award-winning iHeartPodcast "Stuff You Should Know." He began podcasting 15 years ago, before that was actually a job, and he plans to keep it up long after it's no longer a job, too. If it's nice out, you can find Josh working in the garden and on squirrel feeding expeditions with his wife Umi and their four-legged daughter Momo. If the weather's bad you'll probably find him indoors watching horror movies.

Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin.

