E INC to Host 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC EINC (the "Company" or "E INC") today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end financial results by press release on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after markets close. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Jason McClenahan, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Andy Bohlin, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 TIME: 5:00 pm ET RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the

following URL to easily register and be connected into the

conference call automatically: https://bit.ly/3HyZmFE DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392 REFERENCE NUMBER: 86691417 TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 REPLAY CODE: 691417#



A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of E INC's website at e.inc or by using the link: https://app.webinar.net/63bx2YN1BXW

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for 90 days.

About E INC.

E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

