SAN DIEGO HOTELS TOAST HOSPITALITY STARS AT 43rd ANNUAL GOLD KEYS

400 attendees celebrate 10 winners at gala with mayor, hotel & business leaders

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten hospitality professionals, who exemplify the very best of San Diego County's hotel community, won Gold Key Awards Thursday night during San Diego County Lodging Association's 43rd annual ceremony before a gala audience of hotel, political and business leaders.

"The stories of these dedicated individuals are heart-warming as they exemplify the 'hospitality DNA' so many in our San Diego hotel community bring to their careers every day," said Fred Tayco, SDCLA's Executive Director. "As San Diego's hotels continue to recover from the global pandemic, it's important to honor those who lead by example, doing what is good for guests, colleagues, and the community.

About 400 of San Diego hospitality, political and business leaders, including Mayor Todd Gloria, joined families of Gold Key nominees for the celebration, filling the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina's ballroom. Evan Noorani of CBS News 8 emceed the evening, which included presentations by Mayor Gloria, SDCLA Chair Robert Gleason, Heather Boye, President, San Diego Chapter of Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association, and Tayco.

The 2023 Gold Key Award Winners are:

Pattie Roscoe Allied Person of the Year Award : This award honors someone who isn't directly employed by a lodging establishment but who makes a big difference in the industry and the lives of those around them. Winner: Christina Jeffries , San Diego State University .

: This award honors someone who isn't directly employed by a lodging establishment but who makes a big difference in the industry and the lives of those around them. Winner: Food and Beverage Associate of the Year : This category honors someone who consistently goes above and beyond their day-to-day tasks and improves the lives of guests and all those around them. Winner: Francisco "Chico" Montanez, Bahia Resort Hotel.

: This category honors someone who consistently goes above and beyond their day-to-day tasks and improves the lives of guests and all those around them. Winner: Guest Service Associate of the Year: This award honors a superstar in the industry who always goes above and beyond when it comes to making guests feel special, welcomed and aids fellow employees. Winner: Kimberly Hawes of Loews Coronado Bay Resort.

This award honors a superstar in the industry who always goes above and beyond when it comes to making guests feel special, welcomed and aids fellow employees. Winner: Heart of the House Associate of the Year: The Heart of the House award honors a non-management associate who has little or no guest contact. Winner: Raquel Reyes of the Lodge at Torrey Pines .

The Heart of the House award honors a non-management associate who has little or no guest contact. Winner: Hotel Manager of the Year: This award honors a manager in a supervising position in a lodging establishment. Winner: Charles McCay of the Omni San Diego Hotel.

This award honors a manager in a supervising position in a lodging establishment. Winner: Sales Associate of the Year: This award honors the very best of the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to build relationships and drive revenue for our industry every single day. Winner: Logan Webster of the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

This award honors the very best of the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to build relationships and drive revenue for our industry every single day. Winner: Hotel Executive of the Year: This category honors an executive who has shown excellence in leadership, service, and community affairs. The nominees were judged on outstanding performance, including providing excellent service to the property, guests, and community, as well as building strong teams. and encouraging excellence at their property. Winner: Diane Koczur , Evans Hotels.

This category honors an executive who has shown excellence in leadership, service, and community affairs. The nominees were judged on outstanding performance, including providing excellent service to the property, guests, and community, as well as building strong teams. and encouraging excellence at their property. Winner: James V. Cunningham Personalized Service Award: This award honors an individual who, regardless of palpable pressures and demands, consistently displays a willingness to serve the hospitality industry. Winner: Giselle Guzman , Flagship Cruises & Events

This award honors an individual who, regardless of palpable pressures and demands, consistently displays a willingness to serve the hospitality industry. Winner: Revenue Management Professional of the Year Award: This award recognizes and promotes excellence in the field of revenue management in the hospitality industry. Winner: Charles Rullan , Hotel del Coronado

This award recognizes and promotes excellence in the field of revenue management in the hospitality industry. Winner: Gold Key: This award honors an organization that does not work directly in hospitality or tourism, but embodies the spirit of the industry to find innovative ways to contribute to the betterment of the industry. Winner: Holiday Bowl-Sports San Diego

About the San Diego County Lodging Association

The San Diego County Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for San Diego's more than 560 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 26,900 colleagues. SDCLA, established in 1980, works tireless to serve the needs of our members and represent them at all levels of government. For more information, go to www.lodgingsd.com

Pete Hillan

831-227-5984

pete@singersf.com

SOURCE San Diego County Lodging Association