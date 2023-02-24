Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Unity Software Inc. (U) Investors of Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Unity Software Inc. ("Unity" or "the Company") U. Unity investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/u.

The investigation concerns whether Unity violated federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Unity reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as revenue outlook for 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Unity reported a loss of $0.82 per share on a GAAP basis and a 51% increase in operating expenses. Unity also reported first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that fell significantly short of expectations. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.00 per share, or 15.85%, to close at $31.85 per share on February 23, 2023.

