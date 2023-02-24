Submit Release
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Unity Software Inc. (U) Investors of Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Unity Software Inc. ("Unity" or "the Company") U. Unity investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/u.

The investigation concerns whether Unity violated federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Unity reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as revenue outlook for 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Unity reported a loss of $0.82 per share on a GAAP basis and a 51% increase in operating expenses. Unity also reported first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that fell significantly short of expectations. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.00 per share, or 15.85%, to close at $31.85 per share on February 23, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Unity shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/u. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

