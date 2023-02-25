Grass fed Protein Market Surpass $280.6 Million & expected to witness Healthy Growth at 8.7% CAGR through 2031

Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Grass Fed Protein Market by Product type (Powder, Shakes & drinks, Bars, Others), by Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Others), by Distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online sales channel, Specialty stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global grass fed protein industry was estimated at $122.8 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $280.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16973

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market. On the other hand, negative impacts associated with overconsumption of protein hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Garnly Nutrition

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic valley

Promix nutrition

NutraBio Labs

Now foods

Fonterra

Arla food ingredients and Kerry.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟑𝟑𝟎 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/91b86b78353cc49efbea26fbd7ead360

Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is exponentially fostering the grass fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass fed protein aids in disease prevention such as such as obesity, heart disease and such factors is paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals,hence create huge grass fed protein market opportunity across the globe.. Therefore, the potential uses of grass fed protein is expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth in grass fed protein market forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market. This is majorly attributed to the demand for tasty and healthy supplement in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.6% by 2031. This is due to the rising awareness about grass fed protein across the region.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16973

By product type, the powder segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global grass fed protein market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to availability of huge grass fed protein varieties in the market. The shakes & drinks segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is because grass fed shakes & drinks are widely preferred among population due to their consistency and texture.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Gluten free snacks market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-snacks-market-A16881

Sugar free cookies market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-cookies-market-A16895

Protein Alternatives Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-alternatives-market-A10972

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.