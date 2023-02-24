Cellebration Wellness Announces New State-of-the-Art Rejuvenation and Regeneration Wellness Center in Costa Rica
The world-class facility will offer rejuvenation and regeneration treatments for those suffering from a range of health conditions
Cellebration has the technology and experts to improve the quality of life for millions”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce the development of a new state-of-the-art wellness center in Costa Rica (Avenida Escazu, Building 202, Suite 401, Escazu, San Jose, Costa Rica). This world-class facility will offer rejuvenation and regeneration treatments for those suffering from a range of health conditions–from autoimmune diseases to orthopedic injuries to anti-aging treatments. These services will be provided at this center to help patients live their best lives. The center is slated for a Grand Opening in April 2023 and a special event will be announced for the ribbon cutting ceremony in future weeks.
— Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration Tim Kopatich
Working closely with scientific experts from around the world, Cellebration’s stem cell therapy services can help to repair and regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health. Patients suffering from a variety of conditions including Type 2 diabetes, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, injuries, and age-related degenerative changes can receive treatment while spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
“Cellebration has the technology and experts to improve the quality of life for millions,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “Regenerative medicines are literally allowing bodies to heal themselves. Combined with the more than 20 years of groundbreaking research from our partners, we are opening our doors to unlimited possibilities on how we approach stem cell treatments.”
Cellebration’s anti-aging treatments can help patients look and feel their best, offering a variety of services designed to improve skin appearance, reduce wrinkles, and promote overall wellness. Their regenerative therapies can also help repair damaged tissue - ideal for athletes looking to recover in the off-season.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
About Cellebration Wellness
Cellebration’s mission is to offer and administer stem-cell based therapies which are highly specialized to treat specific degenerative conditions and directly target the area of concern in rejuvenation therapies. In their science partner’s treatment centers, the medical techniques have been extensively researched and the protocols perfected by leading scientists, physicians, and medical professionals.
Cellebration Wellness is a subsidiary of Cellebration Life Sciences, inc.
