NFTpay Supports Purchase Of NFTs With Stablecoins

Miami, Feb. 24, 2023

Michael Krilivsky, CEO of Miami, FL based NFTpay is pleased to share that it now supports USDT and USDC for purchase of NFTs. According to the platform, sellers will be able to settle the purchase of their NFTs through both of these stablecoins, and the joint USDT / USDC payment solution now allows NFT projects to be purchased faster, safer and more conveniently than ever before.

“The NFT world is a metaphor for progress,” states NFTpay, “and platforms that take advantage of this burgeoning technology should avoid making the mistake of becoming too complacent with their success. NFTpay has already achieved a great deal, but there is still much that we can do to improve its services as well as support the industry as a whole. Today, we are delighted to share that our mission to keep driving forward has yielded fresh returns in the form of more flexibility in how you pay for your prized NFTs.”

According to the company, those who are interested in crypto but hesitate to get involved due to perceived instability or market fluctuation may wish to give it another chance — and start by looking at stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC), which were both conceptualized and created in order to address this very issue. NFTpay states that stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to minimize the volatile price movement within the cryptocurrency environment.

NFTpay states, “Our USDC / USDT payment solutions are a viable option for creators that want to offer their customers a reliable payment method for NFT collections using stablecoins. NFTpay delivers custom solutions to organizations and individuals interested in installing a USDT / USDC payment gateway on their website.” Start using USDT with NFTpay here: https://nftpay.xyz/usdt/ and to start using USDC visit: https://nftpay.xyz/usdc/

NFTpay was initiated in order to make it as simple as possible for customers to purchase NFTs they are interested in. Krilivsky states that 99% of potential NFT buyers do not have cryptocurrency or a crypto wallet, and this additional hurdle can often prevent an individual from taking the final step to make a purchase. As with any business, ease of purchase is a significant determiner in how willing or ready a consumer is to spend money, and NFTpay offers a solution that is on par with the ease-of-use associated with more conventional payment methods. This is due largely to the fact that users only need their credit card to begin purchasing NFTs.

NFT sellers need no longer confine their work to those who have a crypto wallet. With NFTpay, simple, direct payments are only a few clicks away. The platform invites NFT artists and other creators to visit NFTpay today to integrate the payment gateway with their website.

