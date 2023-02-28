Meet the Veterinary Professionals of YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs
Veterinary professionals are the heroes who make sure animals are healthy, cared for and living their best lives.
We are so proud of our team of veterinary professionals who work at YuMOVE to help guide us and give us purpose in everything we do. ”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary professionals are the heroes who make sure animals are healthy, cared for and living their best lives. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, believes in the power of the veterinary community. That is why a team of veterinary professionals work at all levels of the company.
— Dr. Jayne Laycock, BVetMed, MRCVS, Veterinary Technical Lead at YuMOVE
“We are so proud of our team of veterinary professionals who work at YuMOVE to help guide us and give us purpose in everything we do,” said Dr. Jayne Laycock, BVetMed, MRCVS, Veterinary Technical Lead at YuMOVE. “From research to product development and working closely with customers and the wider veterinary community, our vet professionals are committed to helping pets live their most active life, for life.”
“It is important to not only acknowledge our vet professionals, but also introduce them, as they really are the backbone of YuMOVE,” continued Laycock.
Meet the Vet Professionals of YuMOVE
Dr. James Howie, BVetMed, MRCVS, Veterinary Director, the Original YuMOVE Vet
Growing up on a farm, Dr. James always wanted to work with animals, so he pursued a veterinary career graduating from Royal Veterinary College in London in 2000. He then went into mixed practice (farm, equine and companion animals) until 2004, then worked part-time as a clinic vet and part time as ‘Veterinary Director’ acting in a scientific/advisory role to his brother John’s newly formed company Lintbells, home of YuMOVE. In 2015, Dr. James joined Lintbells full-time and now focuses on R&D and the technical side of the business.
Dr. Jayne Laycock, BVetMed, MRCVS, Veterinary Technical Lead
Dr. Jayne grew up around horses, dogs and cats and always knew she wanted to be a vet from a young age, even helping at her local veterinary practice at the age of 13. Dr. Jayne attended the Royal Veterinary College in London and qualified in 1995. From there, she went on to work in mixed practice for several years attending to cats, dogs, horses, cows and sheep, and then worked 100% in small animal practice both in the UK and New Zealand. In 2006, Dr. Jayne worked as a Veterinary Technical Advisor within the pharmaceutical industry and in 2009, went back into small animal practice. With her experience within the pharmaceutical industry, she continued to write for the veterinary sector. Dr. Jayne continued to work in small animal practice for 12 more years, developing a real passion for ‘golden oldies’ as she enjoyed building strong relationships with both the owner and their pet while managing the often-complex chronic conditions of older animals. In 2021, Dr. Jayne joined YuMOVE as its Veterinary Technical Lead helping to deliver technical support and expertise to the YuMOVE team globally.
Dr. Alice Denyer, MA, VetMB, PhD, MRCVS, Veterinary Technical & Research Manager
Dr. Alice graduated from the University of Cambridge and went straight into working in a busy small animal veterinary practice. After a few years, she pursued a PhD in the genetics of canine diabetes at the Royal Veterinary College. After submitting her thesis, Dr. Alice went back into clinical practice for a few months before joining the team at YuMOVE as Veterinary Technical and Research Manager. At YuMOVE, she provides veterinary tech support across the business and is involved in new and existing product development.
Dr. Charlotte Rice, BVSc, PgC (SAC) MRCVS, Veterinary Technical Manager
Previously a GP small animal vet for seven years with special interest in geriatric medicine and cardiology, Dr. Charlotte now works at YuMOVE overseeing all technical inquiries where she connects with consumers and the vet community.
Sharna Beveridge, Veterinary Nurse, Social Media Executive and Community Manager
At age 16, Sharna qualified as a veterinary nurse and worked for five years before moving to Hills Pet Nutrition as a Territory Manager working with veterinary practices and pet stores. At YuMOVE, Sharna brings her vet knowledge to manage social media across multiple channels to educate and engage consumers and the vet community alike.
Tanyette Hobbs, LVT, CCRP, Veterinary Business Development Executive
Starting her veterinary career in 2000 after receiving a degree in Veterinary Science Technology, Tanyette worked in private practice. In 2005, she completed her certification as a Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner from the University of Tennessee. In 2008, Tanyette completed her bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and became a Veterinary Office Manager in private practice and ultimately a Practice Manager with VCA. In 2019, Tanyette turned her focus to animal nutrition as a District Manager with Royal Canin. Combining her passion for pet health and mobility through nutrition, Tanyette joined YuMOVE in 2022 as Business Development Executive serving the New England states.
YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports two million+ dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee4, if you aren’t satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make, YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “MOBILITY30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “MOBILITY40” at checkout.
To learn more about YuMOVE, visit www.yumove.com.
Footnotes
1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2022.
3In vivo, double-blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE Joint Care for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.
# # #
Phillip Sontag
YuMOVE
phillip@bleucooper.com