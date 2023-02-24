MDC to host free youth turkey hunting clinic March 11 at Warrensburg

Body

Warrensburg, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free youth turkey hunting and outdoor skills clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the University of Central Missouri shooting range, 454 Division Street, in Warrensburg. This J.A.K.E.S. Outdoors Event is for youths ages 7-15. J.A.K.E.S. stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics, and Sportsmanship. The event is sponsored by MDC and the Stealth Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Experts will teach participants about hunting wild turkeys, said Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator. Topics will include hunting strategies, safety, wildlife identification, wildlife habitat, regulations, and equipment. Instruction will be given in shooting skills and how to test shot patterns for shotguns at a target shooting range. MDC will provide shotguns and shells. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own shotguns and ammunition they plan to hunt with to test shot patterns. Understanding shot patterns at various ranges can make a turkey hunter more successful at harvesting a gobbler during the spring season.

The clinic will also offer instruction in other outdoor skills such as fishing and target shooting with archery gear and pellet guns. A free lunch will be provided. Registration is required. Youths under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants can register for the event at MDC’s events webpage, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yz. For more information, call MDC’s Sedalia office at 660-530-5500.

To learn more about Missouri’s turkey hunting opportunities, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZZy.