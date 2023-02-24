Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,101 in the last 365 days.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Brazil, Panama, and Houston

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Brasilia, Brazil, from February 26-28, Panama City, Panama from March 1-3, and Houston, Texas from March 6-7.  In Brazil, Secretary Kerry will advance the U.S.-Brazil Climate Change Working Group that  Presidents Biden and Lula relaunched during their February 10 meeting.  He will meet with senior government officials, congressional representatives, and civil society leaders to discuss opportunities for Brazil and the United States to collaborate on combating the climate crisis, halting and reversing deforestation, advancing the clean energy transition, and building a strong bioeconomy.  In Panama, Secretary Kerry will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2023 Our Ocean Conference hosted by the Republic of Panama.  In Houston, he will participate in Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week 2023 and engage with government and private sector officials to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

You just read:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Brazil, Panama, and Houston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more