Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Brazil, Panama, and Houston

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Brasilia, Brazil, from February 26-28, Panama City, Panama from March 1-3, and Houston, Texas from March 6-7. In Brazil, Secretary Kerry will advance the U.S.-Brazil Climate Change Working Group that Presidents Biden and Lula relaunched during their February 10 meeting. He will meet with senior government officials, congressional representatives, and civil society leaders to discuss opportunities for Brazil and the United States to collaborate on combating the climate crisis, halting and reversing deforestation, advancing the clean energy transition, and building a strong bioeconomy. In Panama, Secretary Kerry will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2023 Our Ocean Conference hosted by the Republic of Panama. In Houston, he will participate in Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week 2023 and engage with government and private sector officials to discuss accelerating the energy transition.

