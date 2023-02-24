FireWing releases “Last Gasp” in tribute to the Armenian people with Cinematic Lyric Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- After the great repercussion of the announcement of the new vocalist and the new version for "Time Machine", FireWing released a new song with the new lineup and made it available on all digital platforms with distribution by the German label, Massacre Records. The news came followed by the tour announcement that FireWing will perform in Brazil with the Finnish band Sonata Arctica.
"Last Gasp", the band's new song, received a cinematic lyric video that you can check on the official channel of the label Massacre Records.
This song is a complete immersion into the first great war between Eons and Vishap. With a sound unlike anything FireWing has ever set out to do.
The FireWing concept is based on the History and Mythology of Armenian and Greek cultures, within a universe in which all other mythologies and distinct cultures are also included. In 1915, the Armenian people experienced a great genocide known as the “Armenian Massacre”, which left more than 1.5 million deaths.
The character who personifies the determination of the Armenian people after this Massacre is Vahagn - King of the great Armenia of the Orontid dynasty (5th century AD). Vahagn is one of the sons of Tigranes Orontid and succeeded his father in the fight against dragons, being known as Vishapakagn - "the Dragon Slayer". Vahagn rid Armenia of monsters and was deified because of his value, and FireWing extols these values throughout their storytelling development.
Last Gasp deals with the spiritual and mental journey of its protagonists “Vahagn” and his father Tigranes, the Elder.
Listen to the single here:
https://lnk.to/lastgaspsingle
Caio Kehyayan commented on the launch: "My intention with this song is to send a strong message to the entire Armenian Diaspora. Since the genocide, thousands of Armenians have fled to different corners of the world, and currently there are more Armenians outside of Armenia than in the country itself, which is located in the Caucasus region".
The new vocalist of the band, Jota Fortinho, added: "When Caio sent me the song, the first thing that came to mind was a ride on one of those giant roller coasters. I could say many things about this topic, because in addition to being very technical, it is also very deep. But I can sum it up this way, "Last Gasp" is an extreme rollercoaster ride. I'm really proud of what we did on this song".
"Last Gasp" has production, lyrics and orchestrations by Caio Kehyayan, co-production by Fabiano Rodrigues, with mixing and mastering by Jack Kosto, arts by Junki Sakuraba and video production by Gabby Vessoni. The concept of world creation is by Caio Kehyayan.
Learn more about FireWing at www.firewingofficial.com or on social media @firewingofficial.
Gemma Lovatel
