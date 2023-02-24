Submit Comments by
Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2023-D-0044
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-0044
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of Generic Drugs
This guidance provides recommendations to industry on product-specific guidance (PSG) meetings between FDA and a prospective applicant preparing to submit to FDA or an applicant that has submitted to FDA an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) under section 505(j) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 355(j)). Specifically, this guidance provides information on requesting and conducting PSG meetings with FDA (PSG teleconferences, pre-submission PSG meetings, and post-submission PSG meetings), as contemplated in the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) Reauthorization Performance Goals and Program Enhancements Fiscal Years 2023-2027 (GDUFA III commitment letter). And this guidance is intended to provide procedures that will promote well-managed PSG meetings and help ensure that such meetings are scheduled and conducted in accordance with the time frames set forth in the GDUFA III commitment letter.