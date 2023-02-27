The Financial Marketing Institute announces Leading Financial Services Companies in Digital Experience for 2023
NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Marketing Institute, the provider of the most comprehensive research and analytics for financial marketers, today announces the leading financial services companies in digital experience for 2023.
— Frank Dudley
As part of its annual Digital Marketing of Financial Services Research and Analytics Initiative, the firm evaluates scores and ranks the top 100 companies in the U.S. (identified by AUM) in several verticals within the financial services industry: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Life Insurance, P&C Insurance, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking and Credit Unions.
The research is completed at the end of each calendar year and results and insights are shared with sponsor participant firms during the ensuing year. Each financial services company is evaluated, scored and ranked via proprietary and rigorous models that the firm has developed and continues to evolve in four key areas of digital experience: Social Media Experience, Mobile Experience, Website Experience and Customer Experience.
“Our digital experience models are quantitatively driven and, therefore, enable us to provide very specific analysis to our sponsor participants on where they are excelling and where there is room for improvement in different aspects of digital customer experience,” says Frank Dudley, President of the Financial Marketing Institute. “Some of our models have dozens of variables that serve as inputs into the overall score and ranking.”
The firm recognizes Leading Financial Services Companies in Digital Experience for 2023 as those companies that are ranked among the top five companies for each of the eight verticals and each of the four digital experience models. The firm also recognizes the #1 ranked firm as the Top Performer for the year.
