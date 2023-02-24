HERO Shares 2022 Progress Report; Scorecard Best Practice Scores; Provides New Metrics

HERO Provides Employers with Tools to Assess their Efforts to Address Mental Health, Social Determinants of Health, & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As workforce trends continue to evolve amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) recently updated the HERO Health and Well-being Best Practices Scorecard in Collaboration with Mercer© (HERO Scorecard) to include three new best practice scores that address key areas of focus for employers today: mental health; social determinants of health; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The HERO Scorecard is a free educational and benchmarking tool that enables organizations to self-assess the extent to which they are utilizing best practices in their overall health and well-being initiatives. In addition to feedback available for Scorecard completers, organizations can now also obtain personalized feedback on three key areas expected to drive employee engagement and retention – as well as discover opportunities to improve and measure progress over time.

The recently released best practice scores were developed to provide specific feedback about the reliance on best practices for mental health; social determinants of health; and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The best practice scores are compiled from the workforce health and well-being practices listed throughout the HERO Scorecard related to each area. The scores were developed by a team of experts at HERO and Mercer and extensively reviewed in two phases by subject matter experts in each domain. Organizations receive a score on a scale from 1-100, and benchmarking data by organization size, region, and industry type are available.

HERO has also released the 2022 Progress Report, a compilation of HERO Scorecard research over the past two years, examining the unprecedented impact of a global pandemic on mental and physical health and social and financial well-being that have tested organizations and their employees. The recent updates to the HERO Scorecard allow for these challenges to be captured and measured as organizations strive to meet new challenges and positively impact their employees’ mental and physical health.

For more information on the HERO Scorecard visit https://hero-health.org/hero-scorecard/ or contact Dr. Mary Imboden at mary.imboden@hero-health.org

