Radix To Present “3 Steps to Reduce Operational Costs and Increase Energy Efficiency” at Campus Energy 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software, a global IT/ET/OT consulting company, will exhibit in booth # 117 and give two technical presentation at Campus Energy 2023, February 27 – March 2, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The event focuses on good practices in the operation and optimization of energy systems on campuses of American universities and colleges. This year’s conference theme is De-Carbonizing the Campus: Planning, Tools, and Technologies. For more information on Radix’ solutions for de-carbonizing the campus: https://content.radixeng.com/energy-efficiency



Thiago Bacic, Business Development Manager for Radix will present on Radix's framework for energy efficiency, and will talk about 3 case studies. The presentation, “3 Steps to Reduce Operational Costs and Increase Energy Efficiency” is on March 1st at 4:15 p.m. The presentation discusses the challenges associated with managing complex campus environments with multiple mixed-use areas that are in use 24/7.

Presentation Abstract

Variable power demand presents a huge challenge for campuses looking to meet consumption needs while maximizing energy efficiency. This presentation will discuss a 3-step solution Radix has implemented for multiple clients. For the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Radix implemented an Energy Audit and a scenario-based Advisory System that provides ongoing control and visibility over energy usage and makes real-time recommendations to keep the physical plant running at maximum possible efficiency. Expected results are 3%/$1,000,000 annual reduction in operating costs. A second case is how Radix developed an Operational Intelligence system for Ecogen, a utilities management specialist. The Intelligent Optimization Platform, called PIMS, is capable of detecting instrumentation failure, monitoring equipment performance, predictive failure detection and equipment selection for operational optimization. Expected results are reduced maintenance time and costs, better data reliability, improved energy efficiency, and reduced CO2 emissions.

“The PIMS project done in partnership with Radix is another big step towards digital transformation in Ecogen’s operations. Each of the tools in this project contributes on getting maximum energy efficiency, data reliability and reliability of the operation itself. The partnership was fundamental to digitalize and automate Ecogen’s know-how developed over 20 years of energy solution implementations and operations,” said Erick Rocha, Engineering Manager at Ecogen Brazil.

A third case will discuss an Operational Assessment and an energy efficiency study of a Cogeneration plant for George Washington University. Expected operational savings for GWU could be up to 27%."

Radix will also have a poster presentation on How Operational Intelligence Improves Utilities’ Efficiency and Reduces Costs.

For more information on Campus Energy 2023 or to register: https://www.districtenergy.org/campusenergy2023/home

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately held global engineering, software, and Operations/Information Technology consulting company with more than 1,500 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial customers focused on the Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Food & Beverage industries, as well as non-industrial customers focused on Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Financial, and Entertainment industries. Radix’s North American headquarters are in Houston, TX with the Global HQ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 35 countries worldwide. Follow Radix on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radix-engineering-and-software/

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo, ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, rebecca.stevens.ext@Radixeng.com / becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860