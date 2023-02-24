Global Preserved Flowers Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Verdissimo, Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., RoseAmore, Florever. Co., Ltd., Verdi UK Ltd, C'lovercraft Workshop, Excellent Flowers, Phocealys, Ohchi Nursery Ltd., and Iluba Roses among others, are some of the key players in the global preserved flowers market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Preserved Flowers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising demand for preserved flowers from the wedding industry, the increasing number of start-ups selling preserved flower-based items, and an increased spending on gifting retail products are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Preserved Flowers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the preservation technique outlook, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the weddings & event decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Flower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Rose

Orchid

Gardenia

Lavender

Carnations

Peony

Others





Preservation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Air Drying

Glycerin

Silica Gel

Pressing

Sand

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Weddings & Events Decoration

Unique Gifts

Home Decoration

Jewelry & Fashion Accessories

Others





Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Online

Offline

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





