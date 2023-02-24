Submit Release
Global Preserved Flowers Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Verdissimo, Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., RoseAmore, Florever. Co., Ltd., Verdi UK Ltd, C'lovercraft Workshop, Excellent Flowers, Phocealys, Ohchi Nursery Ltd., and Iluba Roses among others, are some of the key players in the global preserved flowers market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Preserved Flowers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising demand for preserved flowers from the wedding industry, the increasing number of start-ups selling preserved flower-based items, and an increased spending on gifting retail products are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Preserved Flowers Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the preservation technique outlook, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the weddings & event decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global preserved flowers market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Verdissimo, Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd., RoseAmore, Florever. Co., Ltd., Verdi UK Ltd, C'lovercraft Workshop, Excellent Flowers, Phocealys, Ohchi Nursery Ltd., and Iluba Roses among others, are some of the key players in the global preserved flowers market

Flower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Rose
  • Orchid
  • Gardenia
  • Lavender
  • Carnations
  • Peony
  • Others

Preservation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Air Drying
  • Glycerin
  • Silica Gel
  • Pressing
  • Sand
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Weddings & Events Decoration
  • Unique Gifts
  • Home Decoration
  • Jewelry & Fashion Accessories
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Online
  • Offline

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

