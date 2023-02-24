GoodVets Opens Two New Kansas City Locations with Overland Park Leawood and Prairie Village Veterinary Hospitals

GoodVets Overland Park Leawood and GoodVets Prairie Village are now offering free first exams for new patients

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodVets, a national veterinarian partner-led animal hospital platform redefining the pet healthcare experience for veterinarians, clients, and patients, announced the recent opening of two additional Kansas City veterinary practices, GoodVets Overland Park Leawood and GoodVets Prairie Village . GoodVets elevates veterinary care for pets and pet parents by co-venturing with entrepreneurial veterinarians. In partnership with local veterinarian, Dr. Julie Bradford, GoodVets identified a growing need for new quality general and urgent pet care centers in the Kansas City metro area. GoodVets Overland Park Leawood – located at 4041 Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park – and GoodVets Prairie Village – located at 6934 Mission Road in Prairie Village – are now open, welcoming new patients with free first exams.



Both new hospitals offer best-in-class care for each pet that walks through the door, including wellness and prevention services, diagnostics, routine and advanced surgery, and urgent care. Building friendly, comfortable environments in beautiful spaces with state-of-the-art technologies is a key focus of GoodVets’ approach to providing pets and their owners with the best care possible. To ensure clients have convenient access to their services, GoodVets offers online booking .

“I grew up in this neighborhood, and the opportunity to serve the pets in this community and own a practice here in Kansas City is incredibly fulfilling for me,” said Dr. Bradford. “My goal is to build meaningful relationships with all my clients to help provide the best care possible, and our beautiful practices are designed with the clients’ experience in mind. I look forward to meeting you and your pets when you visit us at GoodVets Prairie Village or GoodVets Overland Park Leawood!”

With over fifteen years of experience in the field, Dr. Bradford brings an exceptional level of skill, care, and compassion to each of her patients. As the owner of three GoodVets practices, Dr. Bradford leads a growing team of veterinary professionals who are dedicated to providing high-quality and personalized care to pets and their owners within Overland Park, Leawood, Prairie Village, Mission Hills, Fairway, Lee’s Summit, and surrounding areas. Dr. Bradford has expertise in surgery, dermatology, and endocrinology as well as anesthesia and pain management. Her goal is to provide excellent, personalized customer service for clients and veterinary visits that are as low stress as possible for her patients.

GoodVets takes a unique approach to the veterinary industry, offering veterinarians the opportunity to partner with GoodVets to own a hospital and connect with clients on a local level through the support of a national network – giving all partners the autonomy to grow and lead their own practice. GoodVets believes local veterinarian ownership leads to enhanced experiences for pets, pet owners, and hospital teams.

GoodVets opened its first Kansas City location, GoodVets Lee’s Summit , in 2019 and is thrilled to expand their services more broadly across Kansas City with the openings of GoodVets Overland Park Leawood and GoodVets Prairie Village. GoodVets has 15 open locations to date in the United States, with additional locations in Nashville, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Miami.

About GoodVets

GoodVets is a next generation veterinary care platform providing elevated pet healthcare in comfortable, smartly designed, and newly built spaces. Founded on the bold mission to improve an industry in need of change, GoodVets partners with veterinarians to create ownership opportunities in local markets and provides partners with the autonomy to build a team and lead a hospital of their own. GoodVets currently has 15 open locations across eight US markets, each offering thoughtful, individualized, full-service patient care. At GoodVets, we are redefining the standard of care.

More information is available at www.goodvets.com .