I-89 northbound in town of Georgia reopens following multi-vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Interstate 89 northbound in town of Georgia reopens following multi-vehicle crash

 

GEORGIA, Vermont (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) — Interstate 89 northbound has reopened between Georgia and St. Albans following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023.

 

Only minor injuries were reported in the incident, which involved approximately 14 vehicles and occurred at about 8:05 a.m. during snow and blowing snow just north of the Georgia rest area. The highway’s northbound lanes were closed for about an hour, reopening just after 9 a.m.

 

Multiple troopers and other first responders were on the scene to assist motorists and clear the crash. Although the road has reopened, the Agency of Transportation reports that icy conditions remain possible in the area. Motorists should drive with caution, travel at speeds appropriate for the conditions, leave plenty of stopping distance, and plan additional time to reach their destinations.

 

No additional information is currently available, but the state police will provide updates as the investigation into this crash continues.

 

- 30 -

 

