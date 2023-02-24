Flow Cytometry Market to Surpass US$ 12,532.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Revolutionizing Biomedical Research and Clinical Diagnostics with Flow Cytometry Technology

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global flow cytometry market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,688.7 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Flow Cytometry Market:

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as product approval by key market players is expected to drive the global flow cytometry market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Cytek Biosciences, a manufacturer of flow cytometry products, announced that they had received CE mark approval for Cytek Northern Lights flow cytometer, which is available for clinical diagnostic use in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across Europe, by offering a complete spectral flow cytometry solution to the European market from instruments to reagents.

Flow Cytometry Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 5,688.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 10.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 12,532.8 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Technology: Cell Based, Bead Based

Cell Based, Bead Based By Product Type: Analyzer, Sorter, Reagent & Consumables

Analyzer, Sorter, Reagent & Consumables By Application: Research, Clinical, Industrial

Research, Clinical, Industrial By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Research Laboratories Companies covered: General Electric, BD, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH., Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Cytek Biosciences, Sartorius AG, BioLegend, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., and MilliporeSigma Growth Drivers: Factors such as increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as product launch by key market players Restraints & Challenges: Increasing number of product recalls by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key Market Takeaways:

The global flow cytometry market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition by the key market players. For instance, in November 2021, Cytek Biosciences, a manufacturer of flow cytometry products, announced that they had acquired Tonbo Biosciences’ Cell Analysis Business which includes an extensive portfolio of life science research reagents related to cell preparation, flow cytometry, and cell culture covering application areas across immunology, apoptosis, and immunoprofiling. This acquisition will enable Cytek Biosciences to offer extended flow cytometry capabilities to meet customer needs in protein and cell analysis research.

Among product type, analyzer is expected to boost the market due to increasing product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, BD, a medical technology company, announced that they had launched FACSymphony A1 cell analyzer to enhance lab research. FACSymphony A1 cell analyzer that enables the precise isolation of selected single cells from complex samples.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global flow cytometry market include General Electric, BD, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH., Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Cytek Biosciences, Sartorius AG, BioLegend, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., and MilliporeSigma

Market Segmentation:

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology: Cell Based Bead Based

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product Type: Analyzer Sorter Reagent & Consumables

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application: Research Clinical Industrial

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinical Testing Laboratories Research Laboratories

Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



