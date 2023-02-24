Growing Demand for Disease-free and High-Quality Plant Varieties Drives the Plant Tissue Culture Market Growth

Plant Tissue Culture Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plant tissue culture market generated $382.30 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $895.00 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Plant tissue culture is a technique that involves the propagation and manipulation of plant cells, tissues, and organs under controlled laboratory conditions. It is widely used in agriculture, horticulture, and forestry to produce new plant varieties, to propagate plants that are difficult to grow from seeds or cuttings, and to study various aspects of plant growth and development.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬:

Initiation: In this step, plant tissue samples are collected from a donor plant and sterilized to remove any bacteria or fungi. The tissue samples are then placed on a nutrient medium that contains the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and plant hormones to induce cell division and tissue growth.

Culture: The tissue samples are grown in a culture vessel under controlled environmental conditions, such as temperature, light, and humidity. The culture vessel may be a test tube, a petri dish, or a bioreactor depending on the type of tissue being cultured.

Differentiation: Depending on the desired outcome, the tissue samples may be induced to differentiate into specific cell types or organs, such as roots, shoots, or leaves.

Regeneration: In some cases, the tissue samples may be used to regenerate whole plants through a process called organogenesis or somatic embryogenesis.

Plant tissue culture has several applications in agriculture and horticulture. Some of the benefits of plant tissue culture include:

Rapid propagation: Tissue culture can be used to produce large numbers of identical plants in a short period of time.

Disease-free plants: Tissue culture can be used to produce plants that are free of diseases, pests, and genetic abnormalities.

Genetic engineering: Tissue culture can be used to transfer genes between different plant species, allowing scientists to produce new plant varieties with desirable traits.

Conservation: Tissue culture can be used to preserve rare and endangered plant species.

Overall, plant tissue culture is a powerful tool that allows scientists and horticulturists to study and manipulate plant growth and development in a controlled environment.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted agro systems and associated livelihoods across the globe due to lockdown, lack of workforce, and restricted transportation.

The pandemic hit the market at the time when the harvest activities were starting. This impacted the value chain, from farmer to buyer.

Many workers returned home due to an uncertain work environment and lockdown, causing major losses in the field.

Lack of workforce also hindered the production of millions of virus-free tissue culture plants. Restriction on transportation hindered the delivery of planting material, endangering next year’s yield.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a major share in the plant tissue culture market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of diseases such as cancer, surge in academic and government investments in tissue culture-based research, strong government support, high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the greater adoption of advanced technologies in Asia-Pacific are the key factors driving the growth of the plant tissue culture market in Europe. However, North America is expected to register highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in awareness related to use of plant tissue culture technique. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment. Furthermore, focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographical presence in the emerging North America countries to capture high market share is expected to drive the growth of the plant tissue culture market in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

3 Rivers Biotech

Alpha Laboratories

AgriForest Bio-Technologies

AgriStarts

Booms Pharm

Caisson Laboratories, Inc

Dark Heart Nursery

DP-Deroose Plants

HIMEDIA LABORATORIES

IribovSBW

Knight Hollow Nursery

Labland Biotech Private Limited

Lifesible

Melford Laboratories

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Meristematic Inc.

Phytoclone Inc

