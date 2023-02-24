Renowned Chef Jimmy Li Announces New Tasting Menus at His Chinatown Restaurant
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Beard Nominated chef Jimmy Li recently announced three new tasting menus at Sea Fresh, Chinatown, Las Vegas. The delectable menus of three, six, and nine courses at the coastal seafood bar include fresh, hand-selected fish and seafood flown daily to Las Vegas from Maine and Seattle.
The limited seating at Sea Fresh, just 16 people can sit around the circular counter, creates an intimate setting. In the central space, award-winning chef Jimmy Li attentively prepares his latest mouth-watering combinations from the menu for his guests.
Born and raised in Shanghai, Chef Jimmy Li continues to delight guests with his authentic hand-made Shanghai-inspired tastes at Shanghai Taste in Las Vegas. The idea of owning a high-volume restaurant and one with a more personalized feel has always intrigued the James Beard nominated chef.
Chef Jimmy Li transformed Sea Fresh from the space of his previous award-winning restaurant, Niu-Gu. He says, “This is a dream come true for me to cook every single dish for a minimal amount of guests a few nights a week.”
Some of the chef’s inspiring dishes patrons can find included in the three tasting menus at Sea Fresh include a decadent clam chowder and an incredibly refreshing dragon shrimp salad. Both are ideal for those wanting a classical start to their meal with an Eastern twist. In addition, guests can choose fish or seafood to top their focaccia or rice from the selection available on the inspiring on-ice display.
Patrons also have a choice of several sauces to accompany the rice dish prepared in a cast iron skillet, including Sicilian Garden with capers, olives, and tomato for those wanting an Italian-inspired taste. However, Jimmy Li’s tasting menus do not end there – guests wanting something sweet can finish their meal with Chef Jimmy Li’s unforgettably light desserts, including a tasty matcha tiramisu.
Each course in the three tasting menus has an excellent Sea Fresh presentation that delights every culinary sense - sight, smell, and taste.
Sea Fresh is open nightly between 6 pm and 11.30 pm, except for Wednesdays. The restaurant’s popularity and limited seating make reservations essential, and it’s often booked weeks in advance.
Creating a Loyal Cult Following
In just over a decade, Chef Jimmy Li has captured the attention of locals and visitors to Las Vegas. His previous restaurants included Three Villages, 1900 Asian Cuisine, and the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Niu Gu.
Today, he owns Shanghai Taste, situated in the Shanghai Plaza, and its sister restaurant Sea Fresh. Chef Li presents delightful dishes from these two famous culinary spots in high and low-volume environments.
Chef Jimmy Li attributes his love for creating delicious meals to the influences of the tastes of Shanghai and the love with which his mother, Adi Zheng, prepares these traditional dishes. Whether preparing traditional Shanghai food or gourmet dishes, Chef Li understands that the quality of the ingredients plays just as significant a role as their preparation and final presentation.
With Sea Fresh, Chef Li proves that there is no reason why someone cannot enjoy fresh seafood in Nevada. Here he veers slightly off his authentic Shanghai flavors to prepare an eclectic selection of sophisticated dishes in a delightfully intimate space.
Recently Chef Jimmy Li announced the extension of the tasting menu at Sea Fresh coastal seafood bar. Patrons can now enjoy one of three menus with three, six, or nine courses. In the words of his partner Joe Muscaglione, Chef Li is not only the best Chinese chef in Las Vegas thanks to his flavorful dishes, but his presentations also delight in every other sense.
About Sea Fresh
Situated just a short ride from the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip, Sea Fresh lies in the hidden gem of Chinatown, one of the top foodie destinations in Las Vegas, where patrons can relax and enjoy the authentic Las Vegas charm. James Beard nominated chef Jimmy Li and his business partner, Joe Muscaglione, continue to create exciting and pleasing restaurant spaces.
Away from the downtown Las Vegas vibe, Chef Jimmy presents his finer gourmet tastes at Sea Fresh, which meets the most demanding culinary expectations. However, the affordable upscale food at Sea Fresh makes it challenging to find reservations - book early to avoid disappointment!
Sea Fresh Contact Details
https://chinatownvegas.com/listing/seafresh/
Joe Muscaglione
https://chinatownvegas.com/listing/seafresh/
Joe Muscaglione
