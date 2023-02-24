Bug Tracking Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Forecast to 2030 | Atlassian, Inc., JetBrains s.r.o.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights recently released a study report, titled “Bug Tracking Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030,” which is a brilliant blend of industry expertise, creative solutions, strategies, and cutting-edge technology to provide a better experience. This intelligence report offers analyses based on current affairs, historical data, and future predictions. Segmentation of the Bug Tracking Software market, geographical data, CAGR, sales volume, and present and future trends are all included in the report. The report's objective is to provide a thorough study of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. The study provides insights into recent developments in the Bug Tracking Software industry and how they may affect the potential market. Furthermore, it evaluates market dynamics and significant demand and price indicators in addition to implementing the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models to analyze the industry.

Market Overview:

A corporation may monitor software issues, the amount of time it takes to fix them, and other data by using a bug tracking software tool. A decent bug tracker will also keep track of the total number of open bugs, their severity, and category. In order to correct a defect and enhance a product, this knowledge is crucial. A bug tracking programme is made for document management and software development. Many people find its simple style appealing, and it has an integrated wiki. Also, this application makes it simple to connect bugs to tasks and other defects. It may thus be used as a tool for tracking bugs.

Top Players Included: Atlassian, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JetBrains s.r.o., Zoho Corporation, Axosoft, LLC, Bugsnag, Inc., Countersoft, DoneDone, LLC, Fog Creek Software, INC., Inflectra Corporation, Macropod Software Pty Ltd., OverOps Inc., Raygun, Rollbar, Sentry, Sifter, and Variad Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment model, the global bug tracking software market is classified into:

‣ On–premises model

‣ Cloud-based model

On the basis of end-use industries, the global bug tracking software market is classified into:

‣ Banking, Financial services, and Insurance

‣ Telecommunication

‣ Media

‣ Information technology

‣ Retail

‣ Others

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Over the projection period, there is anticipated to be a high demand for cloud-based project management systems among SMEs (small and medium businesses) to manage the workflow.

Also, throughout the course of the forecast period, the market for bug tracking software is anticipated to rise as more firms implement DevOps (software development and IT operations) techniques to deliver projects to clients that are free of flaws.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath:

The global industry for bug monitoring software has benefited long-term by the appearance of the COVID-19 virus. The majority of SMEs, big businesses, corporations, and others have embraced cloud-based and virtualization solutions to monitor their distant workers in light of the pandemic-damaged social distancing measures. Also, the number of cyberattacks has greatly decreased as bug monitoring software has been used more widely.

Key Takeaways:

‣ Due to the widespread usage of cloud solutions in the IT industry, the market for bug tracking software is predicted to expand at a high CAGR over the course of the projected year. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) predicted in December 2020 that the market for public cloud services in India will grow to US$7.4 billion by 2024.

‣ Because of rising spending on software testing procedures and the existence of significant industry players like Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and others, the North American area is well-positioned to lead the worldwide bug tracking software market.

‣ Due to the booming SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) market in India and the expanding accessibility of open-source bug tracking solutions, the Asia Pacific area is also doing well for the worldwide bug tracking software market.

