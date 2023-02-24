Pharma Targeting Celebrates 10 years of Connecting People Intelligently
Customised consultancy and revolutionary 3 step model brings global growth for company and its booming client baseLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Targeting, the bespoke research house exclusively working with pharma and biotech service providers, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2023. Launched as a small custom research agency - part of The Targeting Group - the company has grown exponentially in the past decade, with global offices now across the UK, Europe, Argentina and India, and employing nearly 300 people with a backbone of world class life science experts, business strategists and marketing consultants, along with 200 PhD analysts.
Founded by Anil Kumar, an immunologist by training but business entrepreneur at heart, Pharma Targeting works in synergy with its growing global clients - from branding start-ups to refreshing and vastly accelerating the world’s largest pharma and biotech service providers across all disciplines - to offer comprehensive business development strategies and tactics that help clients launch, compete, and grow in ever more challenging life science markets.
Utilising a revolutionary 3 step model, comprising a custom-built market mapper, validated by a team of PhD analysts and business strategists, with access to leading global pipeline databases and expert consultancy, Pharma Targeting are able to accurately identify and engage first to market targeted meetings and high value exchanges for clients.
Kumar explains: ‘By knowing the right questions to ask, we get better answers for our clients and our consultative approach enables us to successfully develop client-driven, custom-tailored solutions for the marketplace. As such we have become seen as an ‘outsourced brain’ for our clients and business has boomed in the past ten years, with new clients joining us daily.’
‘By strategically getting pharmaceutical service providers to the right person, with the right money, at the right time, and crucially first to market, we have generated double-digit increases in proposal requests (RFPs) for our clients, new and unexpected bottom-line revenues, as well as saving teams 70% dead time - time they then spend building relationships and closing business. In addition, we strive to continuously innovate and implement new solutions to help our clients become and remain the top players in the industry or catch up to the top of the pack and bridge the gap.’
Marking the ten-year anniversary and committed to talent investment for the future, Pharma Targeting is championing career routes into the industry for the best and brightest students. The Targeting Group supports education and is an established partner of leading institutions including UCL, KCL, the University of Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), UNSAM (Universidad Nacional de San Martin) and UBA (Universidad de Buenos Aires).
Pharma Targeting prides itself on its charitable work in India. In the past year the company has donated 150 computers to schools and facilitated installing fresh water into villages. The company has also worked with homeless shelters and local communities in the UK as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities programme. The company’s aim and vision is to help the local communities most disadvantaged everywhere they have an office located.
For more information about Pharma Targeting visit: www.pharmatargeting.com
