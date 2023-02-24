Jackpocket to Join iRise Above Foundation as Sponsor For 2023 Pond Hockey Charity Classic

Digital lottery courier launches its first 2023 corporate social responsibility initiative in support of women's health

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, will be a platinum sponsor of this year's Pond Hockey Charity Classic, hosted by Northern Roots Hockey . The annual event is in support of the iRise Above Foundation and its mission to provide young women with targeted, age-appropriate, and integrated health and wellness resources, in addition to tools that enable them to rise above the residual effects of breast cancer. It takes place on Saturday, March 4 from 8 am-5 pm at Chelsea Piers Sports Complex in New York City.

"This partnership with the iRise Above Foundation is an impactful way to support an issue affecting our communities," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "We're grateful for the opportunity to come together to support the iRise Above Foundation's mission of helping young women with breast cancer in a fun, yet meaningful way."

The tournament will feature a former NHL player on each team, coordinated by Northern Roots Hockey, in addition to each team's 6-8 player roster. The event will be a round-robin style tournament of four versus four half ice hockey games. If you're interested in playing in the tournament, registration is available to those 18 years of age and older with a fee of $500 per player.

"Our vision is for young women to feel empowered, supported, and inspired to cultivate an outstanding quality of life during and after breast cancer," said iRise Above Foundation's CEO and Founder, Gillian Lichota. "A partnership with Jackpocket means this vision can become a reality and that we are able to expand our reach."

The New York Islanders will join Jackpocket in providing memorabilia and giveaways for tournament players. The Islanders are donating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hockey fans that includes an Islanders game experience for six guests with a food and beverage credit. Additionally, the Islanders are contributing an autographed item and team merchandise for tournament participants. Jackpocket is the Official Digital Lottery Courier of the Islanders.

This event is the first of Jackpocket's 2023 corporate social responsibility program, which is focused on supporting causes that give back. Each quarter, Jackpocket will focus on raising awareness for charities that create lasting impacts on the communities they support.

SOURCE Jackpocket