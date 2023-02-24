Carequality's Alan Swenson Selected for Utah Business 40 Under 40 Award

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carequality, the non-profit trusted exchange framework for nationwide health information exchange, today announced that its executive director, Alan Swenson, who is a Utah resident, was named one of Utah Business' 40 Under 40 award winners. The distinction recognizes Swenson's work at the forefront of efforts to successfully connect health information networks electronically across the nation, making it possible for organizations to share patient records as needed—regardless of geography or technology.



Swenson's work supports health data sharing among most of the United States' largest hospitals, health systems, and health technology vendors. He leads an industry consortium that ensures health technologies can securely share data to promote better patient care and ensure doctors have the most up-to-date information for treatment.

Among the many accomplishments Swenson has achieved in his tenure as Carequality executive director, he:

Expanded Carequality's framework to more than 350 million clinical documents exchanged per month.

Convened private sector and government entities to put in place technical and policy agreements to enable secure nationwide health data sharing.

Implemented updates to Carequality to make it possible for federal agencies and healthcare providers to share information with each other.

Enabled nationwide healthcare coordination, resulting in more than 600K care providers, 50K clinics, and 4,200+ hospitals using the health data sharing framework.

Supported the federal government's Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to ensure all healthcare systems are connected and all patients and caregivers have fast and easy access to their medical records online.



"It's truly an honor to be recognized on a list made up of such an impressive group of Utah innovators," said Swenson. "I know Carequality's work is making a direct difference in patients' lives, and while it's an honor to be included, I need to share the credit. This is really a win for the Carequality team and a broad community collaborating to make healthcare work more effectively for everyone."

The 40 Under 40 Awards honor Utah's top professionals by highlighting the ways they are elevating the future of business. Swenson received the award Feb. 23 and is featured in the February issue of Utah Business.

About Carequality

Carequality, a 501c3 non-profit, is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks and service platforms. Carequality supports secure access to health information across diverse networks, including those operated by electronic health record vendors, record locator service providers, health information exchanges, and others. The connectivity is governed by technical and policy agreements developed and maintained by a broad group of industry and government stakeholders. More information: https://carequality.org/.