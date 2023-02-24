FitXR Releases New Pop Music Collection to Help Fuel Your Next Workout

The most comprehensive VR fitness app now offers new options to help you break a sweat

FitXR, the leading VR fitness app with the most comprehensive offering on the market, is introducing a brand new pop music collection, featuring a series of workout classes with themed music in its Box, HIIT, Dance, Combat and Sculpt studios.

The new collection will feature hits from the best in Pop, Hip Hop and Rock, including Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Green Day. Whatever your mood, time availability or fitness experience, there are options for everyone, whether it's a four-minute Intermediate "Green Day Blitz" boxing class or an 11-minute Beginner "Get This Party Started" HIIT class with Pink and Lady Gaga. But don't worry, you'll need just a few minutes to start breaking a sweat.

FitXR continues to diversify content on the platform that speaks to each individual and what motivates them to move. This new pop collection adds to the company's already robust music offerings, including top billboard artists, independent artists and international artists.

"FitXR is all about making fitness fun, and music is so often what fuels a workout, and makes it an enjoyable experience," said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. "This is just another way we're showing our commitment to creating experiences unique to each member's personal preference and motivators!"

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within five distinct workout studios - Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt and Combat. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2.

