CMUV Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend
EL CENTRO, CA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 First Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.
Monica Garcia
7603521889
mgarcia@yourcvb.com
