David Meltzer's '2 Minute Drill' Returns for a Fourth Season with Robert Gill as Business Partner and Platinum Mentee
It's my mission to create content that gives entrepreneurs the tools to be their best, and I can't wait to share this new season with the world.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author David Meltzer is back with the fourth season of 2 Minute Drill, hosted by Meltzer, and featuring entrepreneurs from all walks of life competing for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Joining Meltzer this season are notable judges including UFC star Michael Chandler, running back for the Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler, investor and cybersecurity expert Rick Jordan, Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer, DJ, songwriter, and author Clinton Sparks, and Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies (NASDAQ: VERB). Other featured judges include Laura Jakobsen, Founder & CEO of RIOT Energy as well as Shawne Merriman, CEO of the Lights Out brand, Fox Sports Analyst, and former All-Pro NFL linebacker. The fourth season of 2 Minute Drill also features an appearance by Finance Entrepreneur, Robert Gill.
Meltzer is not only a business partner to Robert Gill, founder and owner of multiple 7-figure businesses, including EPIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, but also Gill's platinum mentor in Peak Performance Mindset. Gill, with 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, has made a name for himself through his unique approach to financial planning and education, which centers on acceleration, empathy, and abundance.
The show's partnership with National Business Capital, ReachOut Technology, EPIC Financial Strategies, and Kennected adds to the show's overall value, while the new "Entrepreneur Showcase" segments will highlight leading entrepreneurs and executives sharing their insights on the art of the pitch and how to thrive in business.
In addition to the overall winner for each episode, one entrepreneur will be honored with the JA Impact award in recognition of their positive influence in their community. One of the world's largest NGOs, JA Worldwide, was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, with David Meltzer serving as Chief Chancellor of JA University Worldwide.
Gill's target audience demographic includes individuals seeking education in financial planning, as well as family-oriented individuals such as CEOs, doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs. Robert's unique sales proposition is to provide the most value possible to each and every client, through a combination of integrity, honesty, and education.
Throughout his journey to success, Gill has overcome numerous obstacles through his driven personality and his ability to constantly innovate and improve. He is now a 7-figure business owner who is dedicated to giving back and helping others achieve financial abundance.
The 2 Minute Drill is one of several shows featuring Meltzer on Apple TV. His top podcast "The Playbook" and "Office Hours", the first late-night entrepreneurial show, can also be found on the platform. David is committed to providing entrepreneurs the tools they need to be successful and continues to develop new shows with the world's top business leaders.
The fourth season of 2 Minute Drill is expected to showcase some of the most innovative and exciting entrepreneurs from all over the country. These entrepreneurs come from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, retail, and more. As they compete for cash and prizes, viewers can expect to see a diverse range of business ideas and pitches, along with valuable insights into the entrepreneurial journey.
2 Minute Drill's partnership with industry leaders like National Business Capital, ReachOut Technology, EPIC Financial Strategies, and Kennected underscores the show's commitment to providing value to entrepreneurs. The show's judges, including Michael Chandler, Austin Ekeler, and Rick Jordan, are also a testament to the show's commitment to excellence. With such an impressive lineup, the fourth season of 2 Minute Drill promises to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, and a valuable resource for entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level.
Please be invited to visit Epic Financial Strategies at https://www.epicfinancialstrategies.com/national and connect with Rob Gill on Instagram @robgill_epic
