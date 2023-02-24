Anti Fraud Center Named Most Recommended Anti-Fraud Platform by U.S. Consumers
EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 16, in anticipation of National Consumer Protection Week, Anti Fraud Center was selected by local government agencies and consumer protection organizations as the most recommended anti-fraud platform for providing useful anti-fraud measures to consumers nationwide, representing the growing trust and recognition.
Launched in 2010 in Washington, D.C., Anti Fraud Center works globally to recover money for victims, working with police departments around the world to reduce consumer losses. It has over a decade of law enforcement experience in recovering fraudulent funds in the shortest possible time and has successfully recovered over $72,000.000 in assets.
Anti Fraud Center provides consumers with a full range of money solutions in an effort to resolve the time-consuming and complex disputes that fraud brings to consumers and reduce short and long-term damage to businesses and individuals. Anti Fraud Center is currently helping more than 350,000 clients worldwide strike a good balance between increasing revenue and protecting their businesses.
In this selection, members of the Local Structure Jury commented, "Anti Fraud Center is a strong security organization that provides valuable services to help address online fraud and scams, and its international member community, which excels at working together across borders to combat online fraud, is one of the many pillars that many security companies rely on to ensure the safety of consumers around the world one of many."
On the team side, Anti Fraud Center has Internet technology talent from around the world with top certifications in CCSP, CISA, CEH, and also works closely with the anti-fraud departments of Godaddy, Cloudflare, Name, Coinbase, Crypto, Binance, Tether and other major global service providers The Anti Fraud Center has been working closely with the anti-fraud departments of Godaddy, Cloudflare, Name, Coinbase, Crypto, Binance, Tether and other major service providers around the world to obtain more fraud leads and traces.
Anti Fraud Center has always put consumer rights at the forefront, launching the Sun Guardian program with Thailand in 2012,, establishing a blockchain asset and cyber asset tracking division in the U.S. in 2016, and making the first industry commitment to building safe financial consumers in 2018. In addition to the above security initiatives, the platform also educates financial literacy in various forms to enable more people to avoid fraud.
Anti Fraud Center became the most promising fraud platform in the U.S. in 2013 for good behavior and a member agency of the International Anti-Fraud Coalition in 2018 .Anti Fraud Center will also continue to strengthen its unique advantages and provide high-quality professional anti-fraud services.
