Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market : LAMEA Region to Grow at CAGR 11.0% From 2021–2028 | AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market size was valued at $1.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in concerns related to parking across the globe, rise in demand for internet of things (IoT), and surge in need for safety features in automotive propel the growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market. However, high implementation cost & configuration complexities and low rate of penetration in developing countries impede the market growth. However, rise in investments in building driverless vehicles and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) pave the way for new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted supply chain across the world, and the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market was impacted negatively.

Production activities of different types of vehicles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles, and others were also interrupted, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown. This gave way to reduced implementation of ultrasonic technologies.

However, most companies have now started incorporating strategies such as agreements, expansions, product developments, and product launches to continue the development of advanced technologies and cope up with the disruptions.

The proximity detection segment to dominate by 2028-

Based on type, the proximity detection segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, generating more than half of the total share, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, due to the fact that ultrasonic sensors can detect both metallic and nonmetallic targets and has good stability too.

The park assist segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the park assist segment garnered the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market, owing to the fact that the system uses numerous sensors to determine the approximate distance between two parked vehicles. At the same time, the blind spot detection segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. This is because a blind spot detection system uses sensors to detect the objects not visible to the driver.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market, and is expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue by the end of 2028. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period, due to increased income of the individuals followed by rising demand for luxury vehicles in this province.

Key players in the industry-

Continental AG

Denso

Magna International

Murata Manufacturing co. ltd.

Robert Bosch GMBH

TDK corp.

Aisin Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis co. ltd.

