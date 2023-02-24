This Rare Barn-Find Austin Mini Hasn't Seen Daylight In Over 30 Years

Austin Mini Barn Find

Everybody loves a good barn find. Who doesn't? There is something very cool about a car that has sat hidden for potentially decades. Such as this insane 1979 Austin Mini, that has sat in a Northallerton garage in the UK for 30 years. The most incredible thing is that there are less than 100 of these cars left in the UK now, and the owner of the car for almost the same length of time.

In October 1969, British Leyland (BL) launched a new version of the Mini on the market, which marked the end of the Mk II Series. Like its less powerful brother Mini 850, the Mini 1000 had a new visual appearance with interior door hinges, wind-up windows and the brand new Mini emblem, an outfit that was to shape the profile of the Mini until the end of the 1980s. The 1000 Series model differed from the basic model with better equipment and more agile performance.

Why did this car come off the road? Simply because it failed its MOT, and the previous owner could not afford to fix it up at the time as he was out of work. His mother was the person who took up the payments for the garage and has done so ever since.

They managed to get this car outside for the first time in years, and given that cars of this era could easily rot, it looks pretty incredible. The sleek unique shape is there for the world to see.

Despite its 30 odd years in the garage, the Mini has fared well. That is mostly thanks to the fact it has been safely hidden away from the elements for so long. The interior itself is in remarkably good condition. The leather still on the seats although the steering wheel has disintegrated. That though is pretty much the only issue with the interior. The next step though, is to get the Mini fired up again. Firing it up for the first time since the early 1990s.

Initial checks reveal a healthy sounding engine, and one that is creating a spark. So the next steps are to get fresh fuel into the engine, try and get a bang and see what happens next. One initial effort sees the engine get close to firing up, and after a few more tries the 1.0-liter engine does indeed fire up and roar again. And for an engine that has stood for 30 years, it is smooth and as sweet as a nut. That makes this barn find even more incredible.

The fact that the engine starts this well and runs so sweetly is simply incredible. And better still, the dash lights work, as do the front lights and the side lights too. Even the digital overhead clock in the cabin works! This mini is a one of a kind barn find, and such a rare sight in the UK at all, let alone on the road. With not many left in the entire country, this is one heck of a find.


