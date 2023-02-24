- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-0073
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to provide recommendations to sponsors regarding eligibility criteria, trial design considerations, and efficacy endpoints to enhance clinical trial data quality and to foster greater efficiency in development programs for drugs for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.2, 3
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2022-D-0073.