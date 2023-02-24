Upstate entrepreneur launches business that caters to struggling families
Black entrepreneur Arthur Jackson, CEO of Nationwide Affordable Homes, has been in the real estate business for 30+ years and this has always been his dream.
I started this business to help families get back on track, states Jackson. If you are employed, can show proof of income, and have saved some money towards a downpayment—we can help.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Upstate entrepreneur launches business that caters to struggling families
The pandemic, layoffs and business closures, over the past two years, have taken a toll on all of us—and especially, families. Lose your job and miss a few payments and everything you’ve worked so hard to build, can quickly fall apart. Putting your life on hold, for as little as six months, can quickly result in repercussions like foreclosure, repossession, or bankruptcy, which few ever recover from.
Poor credit impedes the ability to purchase a home or car–even appliances and Nationwide Affordable Homes hopes to end that cycle for hardworking families with owner financing. Black entrepreneur, and upstate businessman, Arthur Jackson, CEO of Nationwide Affordable Homes, has been in the real estate business for over 30 years and this has always been his dream.
“Most people I’ve met, over time, who didn’t qualify to buy a home through the bank, were reliable people who had simply fallen on hard times,” says Jackson. “They go to work every day but can never get ahead because the credit and financial requirements are simply too stringent, in this country.”
Jackson has also renovated hundreds of houses, in those 30 years, and realized he could help marginalized families by owner-financing the homes he renovates, and that began Nationwide Affordable Homes.
“I started this business to help families get back on track,” states Jackson. “If you are employed, even self-employed can show proof of income, and have saved some money towards a downpayment—we can help.” Jackson went on to explain that Nationwide Affordable Homes has current inventory that is renovated and ready for occupancy but, will also help a family find a home, in the location, they truly want.
“Purchasing a home that needs a bit of updating allows you to buy at below market prices and still have that new home feeling,” concludes Jackson. “Our team of craftsmen will transform that property, with color schemes and add-ons. into a family’s dream home.” In fact, Jackson’s recently launched Nation Wide Affordable Homes website includes a Design & Décor blog, complete with tips, tricks, and the latest trends from interior design pros.
ABOUT NAH:
Nationwide Affordable Homes is a real estate solutions company that offers owner-financing, regardless of credit, and can usually get prospective buyers into the home of their dreams, immediately, depending on their specific situation. We accept the role of a traditional lender, without the rules and regulations that banks and mortgage lenders require. When the bank says NO, we can help! Visit Nation Wide Affordable Homes or call (888) 249.8040 for a free report today! ###
To contact Nationwide Affordable Homes, or Arthur Jackson directly, call (814) 475-2660 or email inquiries to info@nationwideafforablehomes.com.
