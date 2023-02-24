Brain Training Apps Market is Expected to be Pegged at a CAGR of 23.0% During the Forecast Period | CogniFit, Elevate

Brain Training Apps Market

Coherent Market Insights recently released a study report, titled "Brain Training Apps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030," which is a brilliant blend of industry expertise, creative solutions, strategies, and cutting-edge technology to provide a better experience. This intelligence report offers analyses based on current affairs, historical data, and future predictions. Segmentation of the Brain Training Apps market, geographical data, CAGR, sales volume, and present and future trends are all included in the report. The report's objective is to provide a thorough study of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. The study provides insights into recent developments in the Brain Training Apps industry and how they may affect the potential market. Furthermore, it evaluates market dynamics and significant demand and price indicators in addition to implementing the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models to analyze the industry.

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global Brain Training Apps market was valued at US$ 5,891.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 30,511.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.0% between 2021 and 2028.

Market Overview:

Brain Training Apps are a fantastic approach to enhancing cognitive abilities. Games on these applications allow users to gauge their cognitive ability. Users have a variety of game options from which to pick as well as the training style they like. Several of these applications track the development and offer weekly reports that describe their performance. Users' attention span, memory, processing speed, and mathematical abilities all increase thanks to this program. Finding a regimen that works best for them is simply because the application is totally customized for each user and changes as they go. Users may observe their progress over time thanks to a color-coded graph that measures progress.

Top Players Included:

• CogniFit

• Elevate

• Peak

• Rosetta Stone Ltd.m

• earningRx

• Lumosity

• HAPPYneuron Inc.

• Wise Therapeutics Inc.

• Easybrain and Happify Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Brain Training Apps Market, By App Type :

‣ Memory

‣ Attention

‣ Language

‣ Executive Function

‣ Visual/spatial

‣ Others

Global Brain Training Apps Market, By User Type:

‣ Android

‣ iOS

‣ Others

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that rising incidences of Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and other diseases in the elderly population will combine with an increase in children's cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to fuel the growth of the brain training apps market.

Furthermore, during the course of the forecast period, the market for brain training apps is anticipated to benefit from the rising popularity of AR (Augmented Reality) games to improve children's cognitive abilities.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to the growing reliance on virtual training platforms in the education and healthcare sectors for enhancing cognitive ability, the market for brain training apps is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 23.0% during the projected period. For instance, Sens.ai, a platform for cognitive training, raised a total of US$ 650,000 through an Indiegogo campaign in December 2021.

• By expanding its perspective, the North American area is presenting a vibrant image of the worldwide market for brain training applications in light of a thriving edtech industry and rising use in the healthcare sector.

• After the increased adoption of cognitive tests across a number of colleges and the existence of significant SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) providers, the European area is also anticipated to play a significant role in the worldwide market for brain training applications.



Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath:

The global market for brain training applications has seen significant change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's prevalence. In order to assess children's cognitive capacities in conjunction with distant work culture, educators and parents have used eLearning options due to crisis-driven limits on outdoor activities. Also, the market's prospects are being further improved by the healthcare industry's rapid adoption of eHealth systems.

