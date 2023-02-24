Military Embedded Systems Market to surpass USD 3.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a projected CAGR of 7.6% by 2032, the United States is expected to overtake other regions as the market leader for military embedded systems. With a predicted CAGR of 7.8% by 2032, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance is expected to dominate the military embedded systems market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the analysis of FMI, the military embedded systems market was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The demand for military embedded systems is driven by an increase in the use of multi-core technology, an increase in demand for commercial off-the-shelf hardware, and an increase in the deployment of electronic warfare systems.



The high cost of military embedded systems, on the other hand, is restricting the expansion of the military embedded systems market. The sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow as cloud computing, network-centric warfare systems, and wireless technologies open up new doors in the sector.

To Get a Sample Copy of the Report Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14588

The demand for military embedded systems is rising as multi-core technology enables designers to adapt to future hardware requirements while staying under budget limits. Due to the widespread usage of multi-core technology in electronic warfare systems, the sales of military embedded systems are predicted to grow.

Furthermore, due to the increased military embedded systems market, the military embedded systems market is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, the defense sector has recently seen a surge in demand for cloud computing technology.

The rise in portable devices with embedded systems, technological advancements, electronic warfare, network-centric warfare, and wireless technologies will all contribute to increased demand for military embedded systems in the coming years. Every country is now attempting to strengthen its defense and military by incorporating sophisticated technologies, which will play a significant role in the growth of the global military embedded systems market revenue.

In 2019, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory granted Abaco Systems Inc. (an open architecture and electronic system manufacturing business based in Alabama, U.S.) a contract of 24 million dollars for the development of a high-performance embedded system for electronic warfare.

Electronic jamming capabilities will be provided by an embedded electronic warfare system. The demand for military embedded systems will be driven by such embedded computer system R&D to develop electronic warfare capabilities.

Key Takeaways:

From 2022 to 2032, the blade server segment is expected to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of server architecture. Due to the increasing deployment of modern blade servers, this sector is projected to lead the military embedded systems market.

According to the platform, the land segment is predicted to lead the industry with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.8%, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment is predicted to lead the military embedded systems market in terms of application.

The U.S. is predicted to lead the military embedded systems market with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increased investments in defense equipment and fighting capabilities, as well as the installation of network-centric infrastructure, are likely to propel market growth in the U.S.

The United States and Canada are the two largest countries in this region, with the United States leading the military embedded systems market in North America. The United States is a technologically advanced country with enormous potential for military electronics investment. North America is the primary distribution center for technologically advanced applications. The United States is a technologically advanced country with large investment potential in embedded system technologies. Market expansion in this region was aided by increased investments in next-generation communication technology and integrated warfare capabilities.



Ask an Analyst for More Details:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14588

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players in the military embedded systems market profiled in the study are Mercury Systems, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., SMART Embedded Computing, and Kontron AG.

Recent Developments

Abaco Systems introduced its new 3U CompactPCI Rugged Single Board Computer in April 2020, which is designed for a wide range of demanding applications in defense, aerospace, industrial, and commercial areas where rugged reliability in hostile environments is critical.

Kontron AG added a new VX305H-40G 3U OpenVPX single board computer module to its modular open systems architecture product line in February 2020.

Kontron AG inked a distribution deal with Mouser Electronics in February 2020 for its computer-on-modules (COMs), which include COM Express modules based on Intel Atom E3900 series, Pentium processor N4200, and Celeron processor N3350 processors.

Elma Electronic (Switzerland) and Curtiss-(U.S.) Wright's defense solutions division collaborated in January 2019 to improve a 3U OpenVPX convergence development platform for the C4ISR CMOSS.

Mercury Systems, Inc. invested USD 15 million in October 2019 to grow its custom microelectronics business, providing the U.S. Department of Defense with cutting-edge commercial silicon technology (DoD).



Get More Information on this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/military-embedded-systems-market

Key Segments

By Component:

Hardware Processor Memory Converter Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) Others

Software



By Application:

Radar

Command & Control

Avionics

Electronic Warfare

Communication & Navigation

Weapon Fire Control System

Others



By Platform:

Land

Marine

Space

Airborne

By Technology:

Mist Computing

Fog Computing

Edge Computing



By Services:

Design, test & certification

Deployment

Renewal

Seamless life cycle support

Request for Customization:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14588

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Million)

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Size - Global demand for the advanced distribution management systems market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 20.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 12,102.0 Million by 2029.

Embedded Banking Market Share - The embedded banking market revenue totaled US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. The embedded banking market is expected to reach US$ 106.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period.

Embedded System Market Growth - The embedded system market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 86,450.3 Million in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 1,52,544.6 Million by 2032.

Embedded Hypervisor Market Demand - The embedded hypervisor market revenue totaled ~US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Total sales in the market are forecast to total ~US$ 23.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the assessment period.

Military Communications Market Trends - The global military communications market garnered a market value of US$ 39 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 110.74 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube