Office landlords make connection between tenants and internet
How landlords can attract office occupants with faster WiFi and better telephony
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by Mark Castle
— Mark Castle
Vacant office space in London has reached the equivalent of 60 Gherkin skyscrapers as the number of empty offices skyrocketed during the pandemic.
From 2019 to last year, empty space soared from 20 to 30 million square feet.
There was a brief period of optimism for commercial landlords as the effects of the pandemic waned and investors returned. That was short-lived as war in Ukraine took its toll on the economy.
It also became apparent that hybrid working would be the new normal with around 40 per cent of employees working at least some of their time at home.
But there are now signs that employees are returning to the office in larger numbers, boosting hopes that demand will revive.
In the meantime, commercial landlords find themselves in a tenants’ market amid an economic downturn. What should they do?
They could choose to exit the office market by selling up or repurposing their buildings. But office real estate prices are depressed while refitting for alternative uses such as residential is fraught with challenges.
Competition
Some of the best Grade A space in London still attracts tenants, but the real battle is between landlords letting the rest of the capital’s office footprint. With more offices available than there are businesses to fill them, landlords are in competition with each other to woo and retain tenants.
Every landlord with empty space needs to be doing what they can to make their space more effective. The challenge is to ensure their space is as attractive as possible to gain a marketing advantage.
They can look at refitting communal areas and refurbishing building facades and the spaces to let, but there is one field that is often neglected that can have a huge impact – improving connectivity.
Connectivity
If a potential tenant is considering which of two properties to go for and one already has an internet connection, that is a huge advantage.
Various kinds of connectivity can add value for a tenant. If you are looking to market a basement space where 4G cannot penetrate, you can put in the technology to ensure your tenants can send and receive mobile phone calls and messages.
There are many office buildings in London with ten floors that could provide space for ten tenants, but the empty floors are not internet connected.
Landlords can access services to connect all their floors with the ability to turn on and off connections as tenants move in and out. These are fully managed services with the ability to flex bandwidth, increasing the capacity when a tenant moves in and future proofing for the next one. That kind of infrastructure involves an investment but the advantage is clear.
Most of London doesn’t have fibre broadband so the only option is a dedicated fibre optic landline.
For a tenant moving into an office that doesn’t already have a connection, the wait can be excruciating. That will put off many potential tenants if they have the option of a fully connected space elsewhere.
And while the tenant would likely be paying full commercial rates from the Internet Service Provider, there can be arrangements for better pricing for landlords, so the value to the tenant is greater than the investment of the landlord.
Compare that to a scenario where a tenant is desperate to move in and get connected.
In that situation, a satellite-based system based on the WiMAX family of wireless broadcast connections standards can be installed in ten working days, although the installation and running costs are far higher.
Location
It is easier and less expensive for the landlord to have addressed the connectivity challenge sooner or for the potential tenant to find another location with everything already set up and far more affordable to run.
Beyond providing potential tenants with separate networks for their internet connections, there are other options to consider. For flexible and serviced office providers, telephony hardware as well as the internet connection can be provided as well as wi-fi to the building for guests.
Many of these services not only help to make office space more attractive to potential tenants but also provide a potential additional income stream for the landlord.
Mark Castle is director of Fusion Voice and Data
www.connectedbyfusion.co.uk
